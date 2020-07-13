New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Radars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361259/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Airborne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ground segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.8% share of the global Military Radars market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Military Radars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Naval Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020

In the global Naval segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 210-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Applied Radar, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo DRS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Reutech Radar Systems

Rockwell Collins

Saab Group

Telephonics Corporation

Terma A/S

Thales Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361259/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Missile Guidance: A Key Application Area of Military Radars

Recent Market Activity

Radars: The Most Important Warfare Technology of the 20th and

21st Century

Asia & the Middle East Will Continue to Remain Long-Term

Driving Forces for Growth in Military Spending

Focus on Building Military Strength to Manage Unsettled Borders

to Benefit Proactive Radar Based Warfare Strategies &

Techniques

Radar Based Navigation of Military Unmanned Vehicles Grows in

Popularity and Importance

Cognitive Capability Powers Electronic Warfare Solutions

Target Recognition and Tracking Algorithms in Radar Applications

Hard to Detect and Low Power Ultra-wideband Technology

Primarily Intended for Military Applications

Compressive Sensing Approach Provides Accurate Waveform

Representation with Reduced Data Samples

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Importance of Radars Grows in Military Surveillance &

Reconnaissance Applications

Military Radars Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Quick Review of Major Trends & Drivers

Defense Spending Growth Shifts From Developed to Emerging

Countries

Growing Security Threats & International Border Tensions

Provide the Foundation for Future Growth in the Market

Smart Military & Increasing Use of IT in Military Operations

Expands the Role of Radars

Strengthening Global Recovery: A Positive Sign for Stable

Defense Spending Growth

Radar Technology Innovation to Spur Growth in the Market

Anti-Radar Materials: A Threat to Radar Systems

Cognitive Radar: The Emerging Future of Intelligent Military Radar

International Military Modernization Efforts to Spur Growth

Potential

Advancements in Radar Technology to Benefit Market Growth

Through-the-wall Radar Imaging Provides Situational Awareness

with High Resolution Imaging as the Battlefield Spreads to

Urban Areas

Separation of Transmitter and Receiver in Bistatic and

Multistatic Radar Systems Reduces Sensitivity to Stealth

Technology

Multiple and Small Antennas Gain Significance in Military

Applications

Signal Processing Enables Radar Systems to Meet Increasing

Bandwidth and Performance Requirements



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Military Radars Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Military Radars Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Military Radars Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Airborne (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Airborne (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Airborne (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Ground (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Ground (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Ground (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Naval (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Naval (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Naval (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Space (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Space (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Space (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Military Radars Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Military Radars Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Military Radars Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Military Radars Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Military Radars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Military Radars Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Military Radars Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Military Radars: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 23: Military Radars Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Military Radars Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Military Radars Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Military Radars Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Military Radars Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Military Radars Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Military Radars Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Military Radars Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Military Radars Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Military Radars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Military Radars Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Military Radars Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Military Radars Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Military Radars Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Military Radars Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Military Radars Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Military Radars Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Military Radars Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Military Radars Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Military Radars Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Military Radars Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Military Radars: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Military Radars Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Military Radars Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Military Radars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Military Radars Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Military Radars Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Military Radars Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Military Radars Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Military Radars Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Military Radars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Military Radars Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Military Radars Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Military Radars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Military Radars Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Military Radars Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Military Radars Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Military Radars Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Military Radars Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Military Radars Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Military Radars Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Military Radars Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Military Radars Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Military Radars Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Military Radars Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Military Radars Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Military Radars Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Military Radars Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Military Radars:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Military Radars Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Radars Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Military Radars Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Military Radars Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Military Radars Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Military Radars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Military Radars Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Military Radars Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Military Radars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Military Radars Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Military Radars Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Military Radars Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Military Radars Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Military Radars Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Military Radars Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Military Radars Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Military Radars Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Military Radars Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Military Radars Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Military Radars Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Military Radars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Military Radars Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Military Radars Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Military Radars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Military Radars Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Military Radars Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Military Radars: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Military Radars Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Military Radars Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Military Radars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Military Radars Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Military Radars Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Military Radars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Military Radars Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Military Radars Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Military Radars Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Military Radars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Military Radars Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Military Radars Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Military Radars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Military Radars Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Military Radars Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Military Radars Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Military Radars Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 66

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361259/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001