6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Airborne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ground segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.8% share of the global Military Radars market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Military Radars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Naval Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020
In the global Naval segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 210-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Missile Guidance: A Key Application Area of Military Radars
Recent Market Activity
Radars: The Most Important Warfare Technology of the 20th and
21st Century
Asia & the Middle East Will Continue to Remain Long-Term
Driving Forces for Growth in Military Spending
Focus on Building Military Strength to Manage Unsettled Borders
to Benefit Proactive Radar Based Warfare Strategies &
Techniques
Radar Based Navigation of Military Unmanned Vehicles Grows in
Popularity and Importance
Cognitive Capability Powers Electronic Warfare Solutions
Target Recognition and Tracking Algorithms in Radar Applications
Hard to Detect and Low Power Ultra-wideband Technology
Primarily Intended for Military Applications
Compressive Sensing Approach Provides Accurate Waveform
Representation with Reduced Data Samples
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Importance of Radars Grows in Military Surveillance &
Reconnaissance Applications
Military Radars Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Quick Review of Major Trends & Drivers
Defense Spending Growth Shifts From Developed to Emerging
Countries
Growing Security Threats & International Border Tensions
Provide the Foundation for Future Growth in the Market
Smart Military & Increasing Use of IT in Military Operations
Expands the Role of Radars
Strengthening Global Recovery: A Positive Sign for Stable
Defense Spending Growth
Radar Technology Innovation to Spur Growth in the Market
Anti-Radar Materials: A Threat to Radar Systems
Cognitive Radar: The Emerging Future of Intelligent Military Radar
International Military Modernization Efforts to Spur Growth
Potential
Advancements in Radar Technology to Benefit Market Growth
Through-the-wall Radar Imaging Provides Situational Awareness
with High Resolution Imaging as the Battlefield Spreads to
Urban Areas
Separation of Transmitter and Receiver in Bistatic and
Multistatic Radar Systems Reduces Sensitivity to Stealth
Technology
Multiple and Small Antennas Gain Significance in Military
Applications
Signal Processing Enables Radar Systems to Meet Increasing
Bandwidth and Performance Requirements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 66
