The global smart speaker market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 34% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the smart speaker market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial industries. The major drivers for this market are the increasing number of smart homes, rising disposable income, the rapid proliferation of multifunctional devices, and the increasing need for personalized experience.



The study includes the smart speaker market size and forecast for the global smart speaker market through 2024, segmented by intelligent virtual assistant, end-use industry, component and region.



Some of the Smart Speaker companies profiled in this report include Amazon, Harman International, Apple, Sonos, Alphabet, Bose, Sony, Onkyo, Panasonic, SK Telecom, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Smart speaker market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by intelligent virtual assistant, end use industry, component, and region.

Regional analysis: Smart speaker market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart speaker in the smart speaker market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart speaker in the smart speaker market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global smart speaker market by intelligent virtual assistant (alexa, google assistant, siri, aligenie, and others( xiaowei, dueros, bixby, and cortana)), end use industry (residential and commercial), component (hardware (speaker driver, connectivity IC, processor, audio IC, memory, power IC, microphone, and others), and software ), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1. Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2. Global Smart Speaker Market Trends and Forecast

3.3. Global Smart Speaker Market by Intelligent Virtual Assistant

3.3.1. Alexa

3.3.2. Google Assistant

3.3.3. Siri

3.3.4. AliGenie

3.3.5. Others (Xiaowei, DuerOS, Bixby, and Cortana)

3.4. Global Smart Speaker Market by End-use Industry

3.4.1. Residential

3.4.2. Commercial

3.5. Global Smart Speaker Market by Component

3.5.1. Hardware (Speaker Driver, Connectivity IC, Processor, Audio IC, Memory, Power IC, Microphone, and Others)

3.5.2. Software



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Smart Speaker Market by Region

4.2: North American Smart Speaker Market

4.2.1: Market by End-use Industry: Residential and Commercial

4.2.2: Market by Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Aligenie, and Others (Xiaowei, Dueros, Bixby, and Cortana)

4.2.3: United States Smart Speaker Market

4.2.4: Canadian Smart Speaker Market

4.2.5: Mexican Smart Speaker Market

4.3: European Smart Speaker Market

4.4: APAC Smart Speaker Market

4.5: RoW Smart Speaker Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1. Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1. Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Speaker Market by Intelligent Virtual Assistant

6.1.2. Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Speaker Market by End-use Industry

6.1.3. Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Speaker Market by Component

6.1.4. Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Speaker Market by Region

6.2. Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Speaker Industry

6.3. Strategic Analysis

6.3.1. New Product Development

6.3.2. Capacity Expansion in the Global Smart Speaker Market

6.3.3. Certification and Licensing

6.3.4. Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1. Amazon

7.2. Harman International

7.3. Apple

7.4. Sonos

7.5. Alphabet

7.6. Bose

7.7. Sony

7.8. Onkyo

7.9. Panasonic

7.10. SK Telecom



