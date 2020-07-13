PHOENIX, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Pest Squad has just announced they have been selected to the prestigious Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) 2020 Business Development Program. The (ADOT) Business Development program is designed to provide City of Phoenix certified Disadvantaged Business (DBEs) with general and firm-specific training and technical assistance to help them to become more competitive within the transportation industry. The program is spearheaded in conjunction with the prolific Organized Affair management services, a Cave Creek, Arizona based firm lead by Michelle and Tom Fulcher for strategic development and logistical management with key initiatives providing DBE firms an opportunity to gain a competitive edge within and outside the transportation industry. Firms that were selected in participating in the BDP will be committed and make every effort to attend all sessions for maximum success and Graduating firms will be more equipped to pursue contracts, actually receive contracts and perform well on contract job.



I am extremely honored and excited to be selected to Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Business Development Program (BDP), stated David Marshall, President/CEO of Arizona Pest Squad, a 5 Star 2018 Better Business Bureau Award winning firm. We have been a DBE certified firm since 2015 and have attended the ADOT Annual Expo every year and qualifying to be selected to the ADOT Business Development Program puts us in a major position taking our firm one step closer to working within the ADOT infrastructure and with Prime contractors within the transportation industry.



Arizona Pest Squad is nominated for the 2020 Arizona Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethic's and the winner of the 2018 Arizona BBB Torch Award and have been A+ Accredited since 2012. The firm is certified with City of Phoenix and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) DBE/SBE and with the Southwest Pacific Minority Suppliers Development Council, certified MBE. Our goal at Arizona Pest Squad is to distinguish our company, brand and lifestyle as we have grown to our goal of being a leading pest management company in Arizona, specializing in "Integrated Pest Management" (IPM) an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to controlling all desert pests.

David Marshall

Phoenix VIP Events

david@arizonapestsquad.com

Office: 480-544-1115

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdf3b444-70c6-4563-a010-12f1ead2a5bf



