Global Vertical Garden Construction Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vertical Garden Construction estimated at US$821.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Vertical Garden Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$222 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$328.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$328.5 Million by the year 2027.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of the report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

A+ Lawn & Landscape

American Hydrotech, Inc.

ANS Group Global Ltd.

Biotecture Ltd.

Elmich Pte Ltd.

Ferntastica Gardens

Four Leaf Landscape Pvt. Ltd.

Fytogreen Australia

Green Roof Outfitters, Inc.

GreenWalls Bioengineering (HK) Limited (GWB)

GSky Plant Systems, Inc.

JKD HortiTech

LiveRoof Hybrid Green Roofs

LiveWall, LLC

Living Holmes Design

NatureGirl Solutions Pvt., Ltd. (GreenMyLife)

Nedlaw Living Walls

Rentokil Initial plc (Ambius)

Sage Vertical Garden Systems LLC

Sempergreen BV

SkALE Greenwall

The Greenwall Company

Treebox Limited

Vertical Garden Solutions (TrueVert)

Vertical Green Pte Ltd.

ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd.

Total Companies Profiled: 38

