Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Garden Construction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Vertical Garden Construction Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vertical Garden Construction estimated at US$821.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Vertical Garden Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$222 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$328.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$328.5 Million by the year 2027.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of the report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
