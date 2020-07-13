Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Garden Construction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vertical Garden Construction Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vertical Garden Construction estimated at US$821.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Vertical Garden Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$222 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$328.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$328.5 Million by the year 2027.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of the report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • A+ Lawn & Landscape
  • American Hydrotech, Inc.
  • ANS Group Global Ltd.
  • Biotecture Ltd.
  • Elmich Pte Ltd.
  • Ferntastica Gardens
  • Four Leaf Landscape Pvt. Ltd.
  • Fytogreen Australia
  • Green Roof Outfitters, Inc.
  • GreenWalls Bioengineering (HK) Limited (GWB)
  • GSky Plant Systems, Inc.
  • JKD HortiTech
  • LiveRoof Hybrid Green Roofs
  • LiveWall, LLC
  • Living Holmes Design
  • NatureGirl Solutions Pvt., Ltd. (GreenMyLife)
  • Nedlaw Living Walls
  • Rentokil Initial plc (Ambius)
  • Sage Vertical Garden Systems LLC
  • Sempergreen BV
  • SkALE Greenwall
  • The Greenwall Company
  • Treebox Limited
  • Vertical Garden Solutions (TrueVert)
  • Vertical Green Pte Ltd.
  • ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd.

Total Companies Profiled: 38

