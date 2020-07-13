Los Angeles, CA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized, proudly announced USPTO filing of a provisional patent protection application that could revolutionize healthier and more useful face masks. The invention covers an attractive, antibacterial face mask combined with cellphone radiation protection features. The provisional patent application Nr 63/049,984 was submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office under the COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program, which is designed to accelerate the development of solutions targeting the global pandemic.

Recently USPTO announced a COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program for small and micro-entities. Under this new pilot program, the USPTO will grant requests for prioritized examination to patent applicants that qualify for small or micro entity status without payment of the typical fees associated with other prioritized examination. In addition, the USPTO will endeavor to reach the final disposition of applications in this program within six months if applicants respond promptly to communications from the USPTO. To qualify for the new program, the claims of an application must cover a product or process subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for use in the prevention and/or treatment of COVID-19.

Please reference: https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/news-updates/uspto-announces-covid-19-prioritized-examination-pilot-program-small-and

This new technology and mask design, developed by the Kronos R&D team, will utilize antiviral and antibacterial properties of specialty manufactured metal enhanced fabrics intended to provide numerous health advantages. This new design may incorporate silver, copper or other materials that have antibacterial and antiradiation protection features and threads. These threads will provide an active prevention element in the fight against both airborne contaminants and the further growth of bacterial microorganisms trapped into the fabrics during inhalation of air, as well as helping to address the public concern of potential brain cancer resulting from the continued increase of cell phone usage. Silver is one of the most effective antibacterial agents used for a high degree of biocompatibility and for its long-term antibacterial effectiveness against many different bacterial and viral strains. In addition, the unique design of the invention forms a protective barrier known as a Faraday Cage, which by design, will block the electromagnetic radiation emitted by cellphones in the general area of the user’s head. Numerous international published studies are indicating a potential concern linking certain cancers resulting from extended cell phone usage.

According to new , recent U.S. study by Twigby, a nationwide cellular phone service provider- the COVID-19 Pandemic has transformed cell phone usage. The results of this study reveal that the pandemic has affected phone usage with significant increases in app usage, texting, and calling. By utilizing our new advanced invention, cellphone users now will have an environmentally friendly way to protect themselves from cellphone radiation, as well as, increasing the effectiveness of the mask's ability to prevent the user from inhaling dangerous aerosols that can carry viruses and bacteria. The mask will be reusable and washable up to 50 times.

"The cellular devices we use everyday release low levels of Electro Magnetic Radiation that can potentially cause serious problems for people's health. In addition, based on today's New Normal of wearing face masks daily to protect ourselves from infectious diseases, we thought to combine those two necessary elements into one useful and essential product", said Julius Toth, Kronos COO.

In addition, Joseph Florence, Kronos Chief Transformation Officer, commented that "This groundbreaking product fits into the Company's mission to develop disruptive innovations to improve people's wellbeing, as well as the potential inclusion into our Transfer to America Initiative."

According to an analysis by Goldman Sachs : wearing a mask doesn't just save lives, it can also help people save money. If the United States were to mandate that all Americans wear masks, it would save the country from deleterious economic lockdowns that would reduce the gross domestic product by 5%, or about $1 trillion.

Please read the full report here : https://www.goldmansachs.com/insights/pages/face-masks-and-gdp.html

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and dramatically reduce energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Currently, the Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. Recently the Company became the exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies.

