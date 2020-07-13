New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336795/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 34.2% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 29.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$369.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 26% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$369.4 Million by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 23.4% Share in 2020

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$63.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$355.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$257.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 240-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies)

CAE Healthcare

EON Reality

Firsthand Technology

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Mimic Technologies Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Virtually Better, Inc.

Vital Images, Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

WorldViz







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Virtual Reality - A Disruptive Technology

Recent Market Activity

Virtual Reality Brings in a Transformation in Healthcare

Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Cost: A Major Issue

Competitive Scenario

Start-ups in Healthcare VR Make an Impact

Virtual Reality Redefines Training Programs for Clinicians and

Students

VR in Surgical Training

Training for Paramedics, ER doctors, and First-Responders

Virtual Reality Gains as a Diagnostic Tool

VR Gains Prominence in the Dentistry Sector

Allaying Patients; Surgery-Related Apprehensions

VR Emerges as an Established Approach for Phobia Management

VR in Treatment of Dementia

Virtual Reality Grows in Importance in Pain Management

Transforming Management of Chronic Pain

Virtual Reality for Management of Pain in Burn Victims

Virtual Reality in Cancer Therapy

Stroke Care - An Emerging Application

Opportunities in Rehabilitation

Virtual Reality Gain Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments

Anxiety Disorders and Virtual Reality

VR for Healthy Lifestyles

VR to Help People with Substance Use Disorders

An Effective Tool for Designing Assisted Living Facilities

VR Evolves as an Efficient Marketing Tool

Global Competitor Market Shares

Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies) (USA)

CAE Healthcare (Canada)

Firsthand Technology (USA)

EON Reality (USA)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic, Inc. (USA)

Mimic Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden)

Virtual Realities, LLC (USA)

Virtually Better, Inc. (USA)

Vital Images, Inc. (USA)

Vuzix Corporation (USA)

WorldViz, LLC (USA)

zSpace, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Visualization Solutions: A Promising Market for VR

Technology

Treatment for Eye Problems - An Opportunity Market

VR Simulators for Surgical Robots Grow in Demand



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

