9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 34.2% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 26.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 29.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$369.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 26% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$369.4 Million by the year 2027.
Services Segment Corners a 23.4% Share in 2020
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$63.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$355.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$257.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 240-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Virtual Reality - A Disruptive Technology
Recent Market Activity
Virtual Reality Brings in a Transformation in Healthcare
Market Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate the Market
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Cost: A Major Issue
Competitive Scenario
Start-ups in Healthcare VR Make an Impact
Virtual Reality Redefines Training Programs for Clinicians and
Students
VR in Surgical Training
Training for Paramedics, ER doctors, and First-Responders
Virtual Reality Gains as a Diagnostic Tool
VR Gains Prominence in the Dentistry Sector
Allaying Patients; Surgery-Related Apprehensions
VR Emerges as an Established Approach for Phobia Management
VR in Treatment of Dementia
Virtual Reality Grows in Importance in Pain Management
Transforming Management of Chronic Pain
Virtual Reality for Management of Pain in Burn Victims
Virtual Reality in Cancer Therapy
Stroke Care - An Emerging Application
Opportunities in Rehabilitation
Virtual Reality Gain Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments
Anxiety Disorders and Virtual Reality
VR for Healthy Lifestyles
VR to Help People with Substance Use Disorders
An Effective Tool for Designing Assisted Living Facilities
VR Evolves as an Efficient Marketing Tool
Global Competitor Market Shares
Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies) (USA)
CAE Healthcare (Canada)
Firsthand Technology (USA)
EON Reality (USA)
GE Healthcare (USA)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic, Inc. (USA)
Mimic Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden)
Virtual Realities, LLC (USA)
Virtually Better, Inc. (USA)
Vital Images, Inc. (USA)
Vuzix Corporation (USA)
WorldViz, LLC (USA)
zSpace, Inc. (USA)
Medical Visualization Solutions: A Promising Market for VR
Technology
Treatment for Eye Problems - An Opportunity Market
VR Simulators for Surgical Robots Grow in Demand
