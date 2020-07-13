Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Animation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Animation Market to Reach US$828.6 Million by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Animation estimated at US$245.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$828.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



2D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.6% CAGR to reach US$179.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3D segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.8% share of the global Medical Animation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Medical Animation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.62% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$143.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$143.5 Million by the year 2027.



4D Segment Corners a 26.2% Share in 2020



In the global 4D segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$51.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$193.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$101.4 Million by the year 2027.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 117-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Animated Biomedical Productions

Axs Studio, Inc.

Blausen Medical Communications, Inc.

Elara Systems, Inc.

Ghost Productions, Inc.

Hybrid Medical Animation

Infuse Medical

Invivo Communications, Inc.

Medmovie

Nucleus Medical Media

Radius Digital Science

Random42 Scientific Communication

Scientific Animations Inc.

Trinsic Animation, LLC

Understand.com

Viscira, LLC

Visible Body

Xvivo Scientific Animation

Total Companies Profiled: 47

