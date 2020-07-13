New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepaid Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336794/?utm_source=GNW

1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020-2027.Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Open Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 46% share of the global Prepaid Cards market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$541 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$870.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$870.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AccountNow, Inc.

ACE Cash Express, Inc.

American Express Company

Blackhawk Network, Inc.

Caxton FX Limited

Edenred S.A.

Green Dot Corporation

Kaiku Finance, LLC

MetaBank, Inc.

The Bancorp Bank

The Western Union Company

Visa, Inc.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

WEX, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Prepaid Cards - Emerging into a Mainstream Market

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Segment

Key Growth Factors

Key Market Restraints

Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved - The Major

Market Driver

Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of

Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Prepaid Cards Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prepaid Cards - A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing

Digital Payments

Banks Go the Prepaid Way

Underbanked Consumers - Evolving as a Potential Market

Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

Gaining Popularity among Millennials

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions

Propels Demand

Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based

Payments

New and Innovative Prepaid Cards Garner Attention

au WALLET

Mint

TD Go

Access Link

Rogers Prepaid MasterCard

Lead Bank

UBA Visa

T-Mobile Visa

Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards - Next Generation of Prepaid

Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed

Markets

Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

Cohesive and Innovative Strategies - Key to Success of Gift

Card Programs in Retail

Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for

Incentives and Rewards Applications

Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

Competitive Landscape

An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain

Program Managers

Distribution Networks

Reload Networks/Locations

Card Issuing Banks

Payment Networks

Processors

Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category

Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment

Challenges & Issues

Dearth of Consumer Awareness - A Major Challenge

High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth

Need for Regulatory Tabs

Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles

Heel of Prepaid Cards Business



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 154

