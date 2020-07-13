New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepaid Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336794/?utm_source=GNW
1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020-2027.Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Open Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 46% share of the global Prepaid Cards market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$541 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$870.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$870.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Prepaid Cards - Emerging into a Mainstream Market
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Geographic Region
Analysis by Segment
Key Growth Factors
Key Market Restraints
Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved - The Major
Market Driver
Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of
Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Prepaid Cards Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AccountNow, Inc. (USA)
ACE Cash Express, Inc. (USA)
American Express Company (USA)
Blackhawk Network, Inc. (USA)
Caxton FX Limited (UK)
Edenred S.A. (France)
Green Dot Corporation (USA)
Kaiku Finance, LLC (USA)
MasterCard, Inc. (USA)
MetaBank, Inc. (USA)
Mint Technology Corporation (Canada)
The Bancorp Bank (USA)
The Western Union Company (USA)
Travelex Group Limited (UK)
Visa, Inc. (USA)
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (USA)
WEX, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prepaid Cards - A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing
Digital Payments
Banks Go the Prepaid Way
Underbanked Consumers - Evolving as a Potential Market
Prepaid Eye the Upmarket
Gaining Popularity among Millennials
Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions
Propels Demand
Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based
Payments
New and Innovative Prepaid Cards Garner Attention
au WALLET
Mint
TD Go
Access Link
Rogers Prepaid MasterCard
Lead Bank
UBA Visa
T-Mobile Visa
Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards - Next Generation of Prepaid
Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards
Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth
Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed
Markets
Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers
Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market
Cohesive and Innovative Strategies - Key to Success of Gift
Card Programs in Retail
Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for
Incentives and Rewards Applications
Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay
Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs
Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security
Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services
Competitive Landscape
An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain
Program Managers
Distribution Networks
Reload Networks/Locations
Card Issuing Banks
Payment Networks
Processors
Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category
Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment
Challenges & Issues
Dearth of Consumer Awareness - A Major Challenge
High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth
Need for Regulatory Tabs
Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles
Heel of Prepaid Cards Business
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
