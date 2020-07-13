Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Pipes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flexible Pipes Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Pipes estimated at US$952 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



High-Density Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$512.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyamides segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Flexible Pipes market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Flexible Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$257.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$228.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$228.2 Million by the year 2027.



Polyvinylidene Fluoride Segment Corners a 17.9% Share in 2020



In the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$128.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$147.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$155.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 7th edition of the report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

ContiTech AG

FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

GE Oil & Gas

Magma Global Limited

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Pipelife Nederland B.V.

Prysmian Group

Shawcor Ltd.

TechnipFMC PLC

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Flexible Pipe Market to Witness Moderate Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flexible Pipe Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



New Oil Reserve Discoveries to Bolster Demand for Flexible Pipe Market

Total Reserves in the US, Both Proven and Changes for the Years 2017-2018

Introduction of Innovative and Technologically Advanced Process for Drilling to Support Market Growth of Flexible Pipes

Increasing Demand for Non-corrosive Pipes Due to Increasing Need for Application in Oil & Gas Industry to Bolster Flexible Pipes Market Prospects

Increase in Deepwater Exploration to Support Market Demand

Global Liquids Output: Production in Million b/d

Increasing demand for Oil & Gas Brighten-up Market Prospects of Flexible Pipes

Supply and Demand of Oil (in Million Barrels a day) for OECD Countries: 2017-2020

Global Oil Production in Thousand Barrels per Day: 1998-2018

Increasing Demand for Non-corrosive Pipes Bolster Flexible Pipes Market Growth

Drop in Crude Oil Prices to Challenge Market Growth of Flexible Pipes Market

Increase in Horizontal Wells Exploration Drives Market Demand for Flexible Pipes

Technological Advancements in Oil Drilling to Bolster Market Growth

Stringent Regulations Governing the Oil & Gas Sector to Slow Down Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

