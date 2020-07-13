ISLAND PARK, N.Y., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK), a premium food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor serving the United States, Canada and Europe, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.



Paul Adler, Chief Executive Officer of Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. states, “We are excited about our corporate growth and we believe we are well positioned to gain increased visibility and brand awareness to provide greater opportunities for our current and future shareholders by engaging Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.”

James Painter, President of EMC, said, “We are pleased to represent Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. during the coming year. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market sector, and the overall business strategy.”

About Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. Headquartered in Island Park, NY, Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. operates as a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates through snacks segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.

4042 Austin Blvd Suite B Island Park, NY 11558

paul@gdmginc.com

http://www.360worldsnacks.com/

