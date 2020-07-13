BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, supply, and specialty vaporization products, announced today their partnership with NEO Plastics , an innovative packaging company providing an entirely new sustainable solution for discarded plastics. Available this July exclusively to Greenlane customers, NEO Packaging adds an environmentally-friendly offering to Greenlane’s existing packaging lines.



NEO Plastics supports landfill gas-to-energy efforts to enhance the end-of-life value of plastic packaging. NEO’s packaging contains an additive that accelerates the natural microbial digestion of the packaging’s material faster than standard plastic alternatives. During this process, biogases are released and can be collected and turned into clean, renewable energy which can be used to power communities.

“Sustainable packaging is in very high demand in the cannabis industry and we are proud to offer an environmentally-friendly alternative to our customers,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane Holdings. “NEO Plastics produces innovative and forward-thinking products that convert waste challenges into energy opportunities and we are excited to help them on their mission to spread awareness about the world’s environmental needs.”

NEO Packaging does not change the feel, form, or function of traditional mylar bags, allowing it to maintain its high-barrier properties. They are ASTM and CPSC child-resistant compliant with a concealed child-resistant zipper. The packaging will be available in six sizes ranging from a gram to a pound and come in two colors. A wide variety of made-to-order customization capabilities are available, including stateside and overseas printing and application enhancements. This product line is competitively priced at or below market prices of traditional mylar barrier bags.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is the leading global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories and lifestyle products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform. Greenlane serves the global markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis businesses, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane’s world-class team provides services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, supply chain management, and distribution. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and DaVinci. Greenlane also proudly owns and operates a diverse brand portfolio including packaging innovator Pollen Gear™, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural™, and VIBES™ rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane’s flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with groundbreaking stores in both New York City’s Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates both Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

