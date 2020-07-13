NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today that the Company has entered into a funding commitment agreement with an Institutional Investor to receive net proceeds of $500K, at a price equal to $.35 cents per share , whereby capital drawdowns are received by mutual acceptance of the parties. The Company plans to use these funds to accelerate the communication, marketing and advertising efforts of DigitalAMN, its client companies, equity portfolio projects and social initiatives.



“We have some exciting clients onboarding and rather significant social impact projects lined up that need the full attention of their respective audiences,” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. “The success of these ventures not only grow our revenue and the value of our DAMN equity portfolio, but expand DigitalAMN’s footprint – reminding America that our PAI ecosystem attempts to promote economic growth, social empowerment and financial literacy within the business and investment communities; long before it became trendy to care about the social and economic plight of minorities or the poor and disenfranchised.”

While a portion of the committed funds will be utilized to advance the Company’s own communication , management will mainly focus intently on the positioning of the Company in relation to projects such as (not limited to):

DigitalAMN’s Vote By Mail initiative in conjunction with the mail-in ballot business of Global Election Services, Inc. (a pending client and equity portfolio company of DATI);



(a pending client and equity portfolio company of DATI); Strengthening the reach of TruCrowd Services LLC, (a DigitalAMN subsidiary) and increasing the visibility of #KeepTheLightOn, a micro-funding program launched to assist small and micro businesses crippled by the coronavirus pandemic;



launched to assist small and micro businesses crippled by the coronavirus pandemic; Scaling of Vezt, Inc. – a music royalty sharing app; both an equity portfolio company and pending client of DigitalAMN;



– a music royalty sharing app; both an equity portfolio company and pending client of DigitalAMN; Scaling of Goldfingr – a ‘Members Only’ private investment network; both a DigitalAMN portfolio company and ecosystem participant; and,



– a ‘Members Only’ private investment network; both a DigitalAMN portfolio company and ecosystem participant; and, Becoming capital partners to our network friends (such as) MetaBronx and Wall Street Bound , in support of youth mentorship and financial literacy education.

Questions about these or other DigitalAMN projects and initiatives, Connect With Us to discuss.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

