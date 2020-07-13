New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MEMS Inkjet Heads Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336789/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% over the period 2020-2027.Commercial & Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.1% CAGR to reach US$505.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer segment is readjusted to a revised 0.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.6% share of the global MEMS Inkjet Heads market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The MEMS Inkjet Heads market in the U.S. is estimated at US$210.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.15% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$152.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$152.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 161-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

MEMS Inkjet Print Heads: Enabling Enhanced Quality, Speed,

Durability, Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility in Digital

Printing

US Dominates MEMS Inkjet Heads Market, while Asia-Pacific

Spearheads Growth

Consumer Applications Dominate, Underpenetrated Commercial &

Industrial Applications to Offer Growth Potential

Thermal MEMS Inkjet Heads Continue to Lead

Recent Market Activity

MEMS Inkjet Print Heads Revolutionize the Digital Printing

Landscape

MEMS Technology: Powering Fabrication of Miniature Devices

Despite Losing Share in the Overall MEMS Market, Newer

Applications Continue to Sustain Growth in the Near Term

Growing Prominence of Inkjet Printheads in Printed Electronics

Benefit Market Expansion

Si MEMS Printheads Gains Popularity for Creating Industrial

Piezo Printheads

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

MEMS Inkjet Heads Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

Eastman Kodak Company (USA)

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. (USA)

FUNAI Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

HP Development Company, L.P. (USA)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Memjet Technology (USA)

Ricoh Printing Systems America, Inc. (USA)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

SII Printek Inc. (Japan)

Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan)

Trident Industrial Inkjet (USA)

Xaar plc (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Applications & Economic Benefits Drive Market Adoption

Key Inkjet Printing Applications: List of Applications in

Various End-use Categories

Major Benefits of Inkjet Technology in a Nutshell

Benefits of Inkjet Technology for PCB Processing

Increasing Adoption of Print Heads in Digital Textile Printing

Industry: A Strong Growth Driver

Major Inkjet Technologies in Textile Printing

CIJ Systems

DoD Systems

Growing Demand for POD Services - An Opportunity for MEMS

Inkjet Heads Market

Surging Demand for Piezo Inkjet Print Heads Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Replacement of Disposable Inkjet Heads with Non-Disposable

Inkjet Heads Augurs Well for the Market

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption

Inability to Replace Existing Process: A Major Hindrance



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 23

