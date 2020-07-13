New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MEMS Inkjet Heads Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336789/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% over the period 2020-2027.Commercial & Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.1% CAGR to reach US$505.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer segment is readjusted to a revised 0.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.6% share of the global MEMS Inkjet Heads market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The MEMS Inkjet Heads market in the U.S. is estimated at US$210.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.15% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$152.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$152.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 161-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
MEMS Inkjet Print Heads: Enabling Enhanced Quality, Speed,
Durability, Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility in Digital
Printing
US Dominates MEMS Inkjet Heads Market, while Asia-Pacific
Spearheads Growth
Consumer Applications Dominate, Underpenetrated Commercial &
Industrial Applications to Offer Growth Potential
Thermal MEMS Inkjet Heads Continue to Lead
Recent Market Activity
MEMS Inkjet Print Heads Revolutionize the Digital Printing
Landscape
MEMS Technology: Powering Fabrication of Miniature Devices
Despite Losing Share in the Overall MEMS Market, Newer
Applications Continue to Sustain Growth in the Near Term
Growing Prominence of Inkjet Printheads in Printed Electronics
Benefit Market Expansion
Si MEMS Printheads Gains Popularity for Creating Industrial
Piezo Printheads
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
MEMS Inkjet Heads Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2018 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Applications & Economic Benefits Drive Market Adoption
Key Inkjet Printing Applications: List of Applications in
Various End-use Categories
Major Benefits of Inkjet Technology in a Nutshell
Benefits of Inkjet Technology for PCB Processing
Increasing Adoption of Print Heads in Digital Textile Printing
Industry: A Strong Growth Driver
Major Inkjet Technologies in Textile Printing
CIJ Systems
DoD Systems
Growing Demand for POD Services - An Opportunity for MEMS
Inkjet Heads Market
Surging Demand for Piezo Inkjet Print Heads Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Replacement of Disposable Inkjet Heads with Non-Disposable
Inkjet Heads Augurs Well for the Market
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption
Inability to Replace Existing Process: A Major Hindrance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 23
