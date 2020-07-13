New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336779/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the period 2020-2027.Enterprise CTMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.8% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Site CTMS segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.8% share of the global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$215.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$279.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$279.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 245-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ArisGlobal LLC

BioClinica Inc.

Bio-Optronics Inc.

DSG Inc.

eResearch Technology Inc.

IBM Watson Health

Medidata Solutions

MedNet Solutions

Nextrials Inc.

Oracle Corp.

PAREXEL International Corp.

Trial By Fire Solutions LLC

Veeva Systems Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Gain Ground

Recent Market Activity

Benefits Offered by CTMS

Global Market Overview

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market to Post Explosive Growth

Web-based Systems Dominate, Cloud-Based to Witness Fastest Growth

Key Players in the CTMS Market

Developed Countries Rule the Market

Pharmaceutical Firms and CROs to Drive Adoption Rate

Noteworthy Transformations in the Global Clinical Trial Sector

Global Competitor Market Shares

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ArisGlobal, LLC (USA)

BioClinica, Inc. (USA)

Bio-Optronics, Inc. (USA)

DSG, Inc. (USA)

eResearch Technology, Inc. (USA)

IBM Watson Health (USA)

MedNet Solutions (USA)

Medidata Solutions (USA)

Nextrials, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corp. (USA)

PAREXEL International Corp. (USA)

Trial By Fire Solutions, LLC (USA)

Veeva Systems, Inc. (USA)

Winchester Business Systems (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Increased Spend on R&D - An Important Growth Driver

CROs - The Targeted Customers for CTMS

Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CRO Market, Drives CTMS

Demand

CROs Adept with New Technologies to See More Business in Future

Rise in Clinical Trial Complexities Propels CTMS Demand

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CTMS Demand

Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace

Clinical Trial Operators Demand Efficient Data Management

Platforms

DLB System?s Solution with Data Management Tools

Systems Integration Becomes Imperative

Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth

MC10 Introduces BioStampRC System to Capture Clinical Trial Data

UF Health Cancer Center Unveils OnCore® Clinical Trials

Management System

UAB Unveils Innovative Technology to Streamline Clinical Trial

Management Solution



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

