8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the period 2020-2027.Enterprise CTMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.8% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Site CTMS segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.8% share of the global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$215.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$279.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$279.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 245-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Gain Ground
Recent Market Activity
Benefits Offered by CTMS
Global Market Overview
Clinical Trial Management Systems Market to Post Explosive Growth
Web-based Systems Dominate, Cloud-Based to Witness Fastest Growth
Key Players in the CTMS Market
Developed Countries Rule the Market
Pharmaceutical Firms and CROs to Drive Adoption Rate
Noteworthy Transformations in the Global Clinical Trial Sector
Global Competitor Market Shares
Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ArisGlobal, LLC (USA)
BioClinica, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Optronics, Inc. (USA)
DSG, Inc. (USA)
eResearch Technology, Inc. (USA)
IBM Watson Health (USA)
MedNet Solutions (USA)
Medidata Solutions (USA)
Nextrials, Inc. (USA)
Oracle Corp. (USA)
PAREXEL International Corp. (USA)
Trial By Fire Solutions, LLC (USA)
Veeva Systems, Inc. (USA)
Winchester Business Systems (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Increased Spend on R&D - An Important Growth Driver
CROs - The Targeted Customers for CTMS
Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CRO Market, Drives CTMS
Demand
CROs Adept with New Technologies to See More Business in Future
Rise in Clinical Trial Complexities Propels CTMS Demand
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CTMS Demand
Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace
Clinical Trial Operators Demand Efficient Data Management
Platforms
DLB System?s Solution with Data Management Tools
Systems Integration Becomes Imperative
Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth
MC10 Introduces BioStampRC System to Capture Clinical Trial Data
UF Health Cancer Center Unveils OnCore® Clinical Trials
Management System
UAB Unveils Innovative Technology to Streamline Clinical Trial
Management Solution
