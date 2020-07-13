New York, USA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Autotransfusion Devices Market is estimated to reach $1,939.7 million by 2027 from $1,121.5 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to a report published by Research Dive. The report provides a definition of the market, segment analysis, recent developments, its primary characteristics and differentiators, and sheds light on the various aspects of the competition the market has been witnessing. The report also includes an overview of the market size, different segments of the market, scope, trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Segments

The report offers an overview of the global autotransfusion devices market with a precise outlook of its primary segments. The report segments the market by type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the report divides the market into On-Pump Transfusion Devices, Off-Pump Transfusion Devices. Based on end-user, the report divides the market into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, emergency rooms, nursing homes, and others.

Growth Drivers

The factor that contributes toward growth of the global autotransfusion device market include high occurrence of cardiac devices. Absence of risk of alloimunization to blood cell, absence of any risk of transfusion or transmitted devices are another factors boosting the market.

Market Restraints

A major disadvantage is the inability of these machines to separate contaminants from blood without the removal and discard of blood elements other than the red blood cells. The beneficial blood elements which are removed include platelets and proteins, such as the clotting factors and albumin. The removal of these components from blood can be responsible for a dilutional coagulopathy when blood loss is high. Thus, this can act as a restraint to the growth of autotransfusion devices.

Growth estimations by segments

Off pump transfusion devices has the highest market share and is expected to grow with the a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period owing to ease in use coupled with the fact that there’s no loss of blood during transfusion and it is considered safer than the conventional method.

Hospital segment contributes the most among the end user segment. This is driven by the fact that hospitals have various specialized departments wherein blood transfusion is required.

North America to Dominate the market

North American market is projected to reach $884.4 million by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 6.4%, followed by the Europe market.

Leading Market players

The report also highlights the leading market players. They include Medtronic Plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Teleflex Incorporated, LivaNova, Plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Stryker Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo Corporation and Getinge AB.

