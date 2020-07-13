SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH ), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Zooming with LD event on Thursday, July 23rd at 11:00 AM ET. Daron Evans, President & CEO and Andy Astor, COO & CFO of Nephros will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: https://calendly.com/ldmicromeetings/nephrospresentation , and clicking on July 23rd to receive the Zoom link.

About Nephros

Nephros is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems for medical and commercial markets.

Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals, medical clinics, and commercial facilities to retain bacteria and viruses from water, providing barriers that aid in infection control for showers, sinks, and ice machines. Nephros ultrafilters are also used in dialysis centers to aid in the removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate in hemodialysis machines.

Nephros pathogen detection systems, including the PluraPath ™, SequaPath ™, and DialyPath™ systems, provide data on water-borne biological content to medical and water quality professionals. Our products integrate Nephros ultrafilters with quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology to deliver actionable water pathogen information in real time.

Nephros commercial filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water, and reduce scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com

Media Relations:

Bill Douglass

Gotham Communications, LLC

(646) 504-0890

bill@gothamcomm.com

www.gothamcomm.com