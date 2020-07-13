RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) (“Helix” or the “Company”), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announces that, further to its news release dated June 11, 2020, it intends to file its interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended April 30, 2020, related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and related management certifications (the “Interim Disclosure Documents”) by July 30, 2020.



Helix is relying on exemptions granted in Ontario Instrument 51-505 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the “Blanket Relief”) to extend the deadline for filing its Interim Disclosure Documents, which provides up to a 45-day extension for the filing of certain periodic disclosure documents. The Company would ordinarily have been required to file the Interim Disclosure Documents by June 15, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company confirms that its directors, officers and other insiders will be subject to a trading blackout under its Insider Trading and Inside Information Policy and Procedures that reflects the principles of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trading Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until after the filing of the Interim Disclosure Documents has been completed and the news release regarding the financial results has been widely disseminated. The Company also confirms that there have been no material developments to its business since the Company last provided a business update on June 26, 2020.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. Helix is a biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immuno-oncology, for the prevention and treatment of cancer, based on its proprietary technology platform DOS47. Helix is currently listed on the TSX under the symbol “HBP”. For more information: https://www.helixbiopharma.com.

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Helix, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition, including its activities relating to its drug development program, any anticipated timelines for the commencement or completion of certain activities such as raising sufficient capital, merger and acquisition activity, listing on a U.S. exchange and other information in future periods. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as “aims”, “transform”, “should”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including: (i) Helix’s ability to operate as a going concern being dependent mainly on securing sufficient additional financing in order to fund its ongoing research and development and other operating activities; (ii) the generally inherent uncertainty involved in scientific research and drug development and those specific to Helix’s pre-clinical and clinical development programs (DOS47, L-DOS47, V-DOS47 and CAR-T); (iii) that any transactions contemplated herein are completed; and (iv) those risks and uncertainties affecting Helix as more fully described in Helix’s most recent Annual Information Form, which is available at www.sedar.com (together, the “Helix Risk Factors”). Certain material factors and assumptions are applied in making the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, that sufficient financing will be obtained in a timely manner to allow Helix to continue operations and implement its clinical trials in the manner and on the timelines anticipated and that the Helix Risk Factors will not cause Helix’s actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements qualify all such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on the beliefs, assumptions, opinions, plans and expectations of Helix’s management on the date of this news release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information should those beliefs, assumptions, opinions, plans or expectations, or other circumstances change, except as required by law.

