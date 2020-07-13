SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that it is participating in the launch of Kainomyx, Inc., a new biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of parasitic diseases.



Under the terms of the agreement, Cytokinetics will transfer certain compounds identified at Cytokinetics to be selective inhibitors of a cytoskeletal protein in parasites that may enable Kainomyx research directed to investigational therapies for global diseases. In exchange for the compounds and enabling know-how, Cytokinetics will receive an equity position in Kainomyx and will be eligible for potential single-digit royalties on the sale of products that may arise from Kainomyx research with the compounds. In addition, Kainomyx will incubate at Cytokinetics’ facilities in South San Francisco, CA, subject to a separate sublease agreement.

"We are pleased to partner again with Jim Spudich, one of our company co-founders, in the launch of another exciting company,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “This deal continues our history of extending our science to support the discovery of innovative therapies beyond the areas that define our own focus and we look forward to assisting Kainomyx in its important mission.”

“Parasitic diseases remain amongst the most intractable global health problems,” said Jim Spudich, Chief Executive Officer of Kainomyx. “We believe that our new company will be enabled by building on the early research that Cytokinetics has conducted in the discovery of specific inhibitors of a parasitic target.”

The partnership with Kainomyx follows Cytokinetics’ successful track record of research collaborations leveraging expertise in cytoskeletal biology within and outside of the company’s core muscle biology focus. Previously, Cytokinetics entered into research collaborations with MyoKardia, Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics that led to the discovery of novel biopharmaceuticals

