5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.ECG, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the EEG segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.7% share of the global Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Pacemaker Segment Corners a 18.7% Share in 2020

In the global Pacemaker segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$641.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$760.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$848.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 201-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



3M Company

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Curbell Medical Products, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic Plc.

Schiller Americas Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cables and Leads - An Integral Part of Most Medical Equipment

Recent Market Activity

ECG Cables and Leads Dominate the Market

EEG Cables and Leads: Also a Significant Market

Pacemaker Leads Exhibit Steady Growth

Defibrillator Leads on a Growth Trajectory

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3M Company (USA)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

ConMed Corporation (USA)

Curbell Medical Products, Inc. (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (USA)

Medtronic Plc. (USA)

Schiller Americas Inc. (USA)

LivaNova PLC (UK)

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth Drivers and Market Trends

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring

Devices

Risk of Cross-Contamination Increases the Demand for Disposable

Leads

Organic Matter on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads

Bacterial Growth on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads

Wireless ECG to Hamper the Market for Cables and Leads

Portable Devices Drive Growth

Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases

Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain

Damage in Infants

Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units

Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy

Monitoring



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 57

