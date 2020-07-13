Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Electronics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type, Material, Voltage, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power electronics market size is projected to grow from USD 35.1 billion in 2020 to USD 44.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The increasing focus on the use of renewable power sources across the globe, growing adoption of power electronics in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and increasing use of power electronics in consumer electronics are the major factors driving the growth of the power electronics market. The power electronics market in 2020 is expected to be affected by the impact of COVID-19 as most of OEMs are experiencing a decline in demand for end-products, which ultimately will affect the growth of the power electronics market.



The increasing use of GaN & SiC products in various applications and growing industrialization in developing economies are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the power electronics market during the forecast period.



Based on the product type, the power modules market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The power modules market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High power efficiency requirements from various applications are driving the demand for power modules. Government initiatives to increase the adoption of EV/HEV, rising electrification in the automotive industry, increasing trend of clean energy generation (renewable energy generation), increasing number of charging stations, growing industrialization, growing adoption of intelligent modules in consumer appliances, and industrial automation & Industry 4.0 are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the modules segment. Modules are used in various applications, such as motor control and drives; hybrid-electric solutions for construction, commercial, and agricultural vehicles; solutions for solar energy systems; uninterruptible power supply (UPS); room air conditioners; high frequency & switching applications; dc/dc converters; auxiliary inverters; hybrid electrical vehicles; and inductive heating & welding.



Based on voltage, the low voltage power electronics market is expected to grow at a high rate from 2020 to 2025.



The growing adoption of low voltage devices in the automotive, consumer, and industrial sectors to drive the growth of the power electronics market. Majority of power electronics devices are used in low voltage applications ranging from SMPS (adapter and charger), battery-powered applications, motor control and drives, battery management systems, inverters, computing and mobile applications, industrial power supplies, industrial UPS, energy storage, fridge, fans, pumps, room air conditioners, automotive applications, high frequency & switching applications, DC/DC converters, auxiliary inverters, hybrid electrical vehicles, and inductive heating & welding. Most of the devices in the consumer, automotive, and industrial sectors operate at low voltages, which is expected to support the growth of the low voltage segment.



APAC power electronics to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period



Rising demand for consumer electronics and government initiatives to adopt electrified vehicles are driving the growth of the power electronics market in APAC regions, specifically in China. China is a global manufacturing hub and holds immense potential for the power electronics market. China has a large base of players across the value chain - power electronics manufacturing, device manufacturing, OEMs, end users.



China is also the largest consumer, as well as manufacturers, of various consumer devices. It is also at the forefront when it comes to industrialization, adoption of industry 4.0 standards and IoT solutions. Furthermore, the country is inclined towards the adoption of renewable energy sources and electric vehicles. The aforementioned factors are likely to catalyze the growth of the power electronics market in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Power Electronics Market

4.2 Power Electronics Market in Apac, by Device Type and Vertical

4.3 Power Electronics Market, by Voltage

4.4 Country-Wise Power Electronics Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Focus on the Use of Renewable Power Sources Across the Globe

5.1.1.2 Growing Adoption of Power Electronics in the Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles

5.1.1.3 Increasing Applications of Power Electronics in Consumer Electronics

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Complex Design and Integration Process

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Use of Gan & Sic Products in Various Applications

5.1.3.2 Growing Industrialization in Developing Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Ever-Changing Demand for More Compact and Efficient Devices at Low Prices

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Power Electronics Market



6 Power Electronics Market, by Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Power Discrete

6.2.1 Diode

6.2.1.1 Pin Diode

6.2.1.1.1 Pin Diodes Are Mostly Used in High-Switching Applications

6.2.1.2 Zener Diode

6.2.1.2.1 Zener Diodes Are Mostly Used in Voltage Regulators

6.2.1.3 Schottky Diode

6.2.1.3.1 Schottky Diode is Extensively Used as It Consumes Less Voltage

6.2.1.4 Switching Diode

6.2.1.4.1 Switching Diode Offers Small-Scale Switching Operations

6.2.1.5 Rectifier Diode

6.2.1.5.1 Cost-Effective Solutions Are Mainly Used for Rectification

6.2.2 Transistors

6.2.2.1 Field Effect Transistor (Fet)

6.2.2.1.1 Gan Technology Enables to Manufacture More Efficient Fets With High Input Impedance

6.2.2.2 Bipolar Junction Transistor (Bjt)

6.2.2.2.1 Mostly Suitable for High-Frequency Applications

6.2.2.3 Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (Igbt)

6.2.2.3.1 Provides Fast Switching Speed and is Combined With Zero Gate Drive Current, Which Makes It Suitable for High Voltage Applications

6.2.2.3.2 Npt Igbt

6.2.2.3.2.1 Suitable for Comparatively Higher Voltage-Rated Devices

6.2.2.3.3 Pt Igbt

6.2.2.3.3.1 These Igbts Are Used for Higher Switching Speed Applications

6.2.3 Thyristor

6.2.3.1 Offers Cost-Effective Solutions Across Variable Speed Motor Drives

6.3 Power Module

6.3.1 Intelligent Power Module (Ipm)

6.3.1.1 Intelligent Modules Are Compact and Assembled to Reduce Size, Cost, and Time to Market of Electronic Devices

6.3.2 Standard & Power Integrated Module

6.3.2.1 Mosfet Module

6.3.2.1.1 Mosfet by Type

6.3.2.1.1.1 N-Channel

6.3.2.1.1.1.1 Mostly Suitable for Power Supply and Motor Drive Applications

6.3.2.1.1.2 P-Channel

6.3.2.1.1.2.1 High Inherent Capacitance Makes It Operable at Low-Switching Speed

6.3.2.1.2 Mosfet by Mode

6.3.2.1.2.1 Depletion Mode

6.3.2.1.2.1.1 Depletion Mosfet is Used for Power Supply and Voltage Protection Applications

6.3.2.1.2.2 Enhancement Mode

6.3.2.1.2.2.1 Provides High Efficiency Across Power Switching Applications

6.3.2.2 IGBT Module

6.3.2.2.1 Industrial and Automobile Applications Provide Opportunities for the Market

6.3.3 Other Modules

6.4 Power IC

6.4.1 Power Management IC

6.4.1.1 Pmics Are Used in a Wide Range of Consumer Applications

6.4.2 Application-Specific IC

6.4.2.1 Power Ics Can Be Customized as Per the Requirement of End-users



7 Power Electronics Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Silicon (Si)

7.2.1 Silicon Devices Are Less Expensive to Manufacture Than Other Devices

7.3 Silicon Carbide (Sic)

7.3.1 Increasing Use of Sic-Based Power Electronics in Electric Vehicles and Hevs to Drive the Growth of the Segment

7.4 Gallium Nitride (Gan)

7.4.1 Gan-Based Semiconductors Reduce Switching Losses and Offer High Efficiency in Power Electronic Systems

7.5 Others



8 Power Electronics Market, by Voltage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Low Voltage

8.2.1 Growing Adoption of Low Voltage Devices in the Automotive, Consumer, and Industrial Sectors to Drive the Growth of the Segment

8.3 Medium Voltage

8.3.1 Growth of Medium Voltage Power Electronics Segment is Driven by Their Increasing Use in Power & Energy Applications

8.4 High Voltage

8.4.1 Hvdc Application Provides Opportunity for High Voltage Power Electronics Market



9 Power Electronics, by Wafer Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 200Mm & Less Than 200Mm Wafer

9.3 300Mm Wafer



10 Power Electronics, by Current Level

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Up to 25A

10.3 25A to 40A

10.4 Above 40A



11 Power Electronics Applications

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Power Management

11.3 Drives

11.4 Ups

11.5 Rail Traction

11.6 Transportation

11.7 Renewable

11.8 Others



12 Power Electronics Market, by Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 ICT

12.2.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced Power Devices to Drive the Growth of ICT Segment

12.3 Consumer Electronics

12.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Consumer Electronics to Drive the Market for Power Management IC

12.4 Industrial

12.4.1 Increasing Industrial Automation to Drive the Growth of Market

12.4.2 Energy & Power

12.4.2.1 Photovoltaics

12.4.2.1.1 Increasing Initiatives by Governments in the Production of Clean Energy to Drive the Pv and Power Electronics Market

12.4.2.2 Wind Turbine

12.4.2.2.1 Electricity Generation Using Wind Turbines to Increase the Demand for Power Electronic Devices

12.5 Automotive & Transportation

12.5.1 Increasing Importance of Advanced Power Semiconductor Devices in Automotive Application to Drive Sic and Gan Power Electronics Market

12.5.1.1 Powertrain

12.5.1.2 Body & Convenience

12.5.1.3 Chassis & Safety and Adas

12.5.1.4 Infotainment

12.6 Aerospace & Defense

12.6.1 High Power Capability of Gan Increases Its Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Applications

12.7 Others



13 Power Electronics Market, by Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 ROW



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Power Electronics Market, 2019

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.3 Innovators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio in Power Electronics Market (25 Players)

14.5 Business Strategy Excellence in Power Electronics Market (25 Players)

14.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

14.6.1 Product Launches

14.6.2 Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations

14.6.3 Expansion

14.6.4 Acquisitions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 Infineon Technologies

15.2.2 ON Semiconductor

15.2.3 STMicroelectronics

15.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric

15.2.5 Vishay Intertechnology

15.2.6 Fuji Electric

15.2.7 NXP Semiconductors

15.2.8 Renesas Electronics

15.2.9 Texas Instruments

15.2.10 Toshiba

15.3 Other Key Players

15.3.1 Abb

15.3.2 Gan Systems

15.3.3 Littelfuse

15.3.4 Maxim Integrated

15.3.5 Microchip

15.3.6 Rohm

15.3.7 Semikron

15.3.8 Transphorm

15.3.9 Unitedsic

15.3.10 Wolfspeed, a Cree Company

15.4 Right to Win



