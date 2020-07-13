ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
(the “Company”)
13 July 2020
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 13 July 2020, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 1,280 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 777 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 10,527 ordinary shares, being 0.015% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts
Investor Enquiries:
Ian Stanlake
Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 3201 7700
James Caddy
Associate Director, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 3201 7700
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM