ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

13 July 2020

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 13 July 2020, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 1,280 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 777 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 10,527 ordinary shares, being 0.015% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

