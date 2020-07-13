Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laparoscopy Devices Market by Product, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laparoscopy devices market was valued at $12,067.60 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,907.05 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8%.



Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to examine organs inside the abdomen or pelvic cavities by inserting a laparoscope through a small incision in the abdomen. A laparoscope comprises a long, thin tube with high-intensity light and high-resolution camera attached in the front. The camera transmits images to the monitor as it travels through the abdomen. Laparoscopy is used for diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), cysts, and fibroids. Rise in cases of morbid obesity at global level is the major factor that drives market growth.



In addition, growth in bariatric surgeries performed globally to reduce weight enhances market growth. As per data published by the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), in 2018, the total number of bariatric surgeries performed in America alone were 252,000. However, dearth of skilled professionals and the high cost of these devices restrain market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and introduction of innovative laparoscopic devices in the market offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America has accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as technologically advanced laparoscopy surgeries and significant increase in bariatric surgeries due to high number of obese populations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz SE & CO. KG

Medtronic plc (Covidien)

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Key Findings



The robot-assisted surgical systems segment is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The general surgery segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

U.S. dominated the North America laparoscopy devices market, and is projected to retain this trend throughout the forecast period.

By end user segment, the clinics segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Regulation and Reimbursement Scenario

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

3.5.1.2. Increase in Number of Bariatric Procedures Using Laparoscopes

3.5.1.3. Technologically Advanced Laparoscopy Devices

3.5.1.4. Rise in Incidences of Colorectal Cancer

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Dearth of Skilled Professionals

3.5.2.2. High Cost of Laparoscopic Devices and Procedures

3.5.2.3. Post-Operative Risks Associated With Laparoscopy Surgeries

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Untapped Emerging Economies

3.5.3.2. Growth in Adoption of Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy Devices



Chapter 4: Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Laparoscopes

4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Energy Devices

4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Insufflators

4.4.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems

4.5.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.6. Suction or Irrigation Systems

4.6.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.7. Closure Devices

4.7.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.8. Hand Instruments

4.8.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.9. Access Devices

4.9.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.9.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.10. Accessories

4.10.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.10.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.11. Others

4.11.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.11.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5: Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. General Surgery

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.2. Cholecystectomies

5.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3. Hernia Repairs

5.2.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.4. Appendectomies

5.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.5. Anti-Reflux Surgeries

5.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.6. Others

5.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Bariatric Surgery

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.2. Gastric Bypass

5.3.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3. Sleeve Gastrectomy

5.3.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.4. Gastric Banding

5.3.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. Gynecological Surgery

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.5. Urological Surgery

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.6. Colorectal Surgery

5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6: Laparoscopy Devices Market, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Clinics

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7: Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.3. Conmed Corporation

8.4. Johnson & Johnson

8.5. Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

8.6. Medtronic plc. (Covidien)

8.7. Olympus Corporation

8.8. Richard Wolf GmbH

8.9. Smith & Nephew plc

8.10. Stryker Corporation



