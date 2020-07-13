The pop molds fill horizontally so there is no mess or spills when filling and they stack flat in the freezer saving space. Since the mold is silicone it cleanly pulls away from ice cream, juice or yogurt pops.

Get creative with these easy-to-fill and easy-to-unmold ice cream pops. The Pretzel and the Donut are the newest shapes in the Lékué pop mold collection

New Castle, DE, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with creative shaped pop molds. The new Donut and Pretzel shaped pop molds from Lékué are stackable and are easy to fill. The ice cream pops unmold in seconds since the molds are made of platinum silicone. The molds peel away from the ice cream keeping the shape intact and hands clean. Typical plastic pop molds are often challenging to unmold and sometimes require running them under hot water to unstick them first.

These silicone molds are filled horizontally which is much easier for small hands to manage. Each mold has a clear lid that snaps on to the mold to prevent the juice, yogurt or ice cream from picking up odors from the freezer.

The molds stack flat, horizontally, saving space and making them more stable in a full freezer. Each pop comes with a newly designed stick that curves upward like a “u” to better hold the round shape of the donut and the pretzel.

The molds and sticks are dishwasher safe. The molds retail for $5 each or $16 for a set of 4. For more information, visit Lekueusa.com.

Susan Jardina Lékué 917-825-0466 susan@JardinaCommunications.com