LONG BEACH, NY , July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY], a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service (IDaaS) today announced it has expanded its Proof and Verified solutions to be accessible through standard web browsers utilized by all types of mobile and desktop computing devices.

Knowing with certainty when your customers access your systems and preventing their accounts from being accessed by anyone pretending to be them are the keys to making the fear of identity fraud a thing of the past. With the addition of a seamless web interface, Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform now offers its facial biometric identity services without the need for users to download a mobile application. Now from a desktop web-browser or through a simple link sent via SMS, email, or other messaging forms to their mobile device, users can simply click and quickly capture a selfie to confirm identity during any online or remote event.

With this enhancement, Proof TM by Ipsidy ’s web browser solution transfers all the security and trust elements from the Ipsidy mobile application and SDK into a quick web browser session with less friction. Ipsidy has also incorporated the necessary image quality and selfie liveness detection and anti-spoofing capabilities required to deliver a consistent, high assurance trusted identity verification result. The solution validates identity with speed and certainty for online financial application and enrollment processes, new customer, employee, and student on-boarding, sale of age-restricted product, building and systems access verification and more.

Ipsidy has also expanded the availability of a web-browser application to Verified TM , its mobile multi-factor authentication solution. Verified is rooted to trusted identity sources obtained using Proof and combined with liveness detection to deliver a biometric audit trail of consent and identity verification. Now, with the ease of a web-link tap and a quick selfie-capture, enterprises across virtually any market segment can combat identity fraud across an array of online transactions, funds transfers, account changes or customer support activity.

“Ipsidy is committed to ensuring our clients know the identity of their users with biometric certainty,” said Phillip Kumnick CEO of Ipsidy Inc. “The expansion of our facial biometric identity services to seamless web browser applications reflects our vision of delivering frictionless identity experiences that establish the highest level of assurance and mutual trust in today’s digital and remote world.”

Transform your business today. Use Ipsidy’s Proof and Verified services to onboard good customers with ease, quickly weed out fraudulent accounts, and secure valued online transactions with an easy API integration to our IDaaS platform. Enjoy quick implementation of our flexible workflows and benefit from high assurance remote onboarding and identity verification, without the fear of identity fraud. For further information about Ipsidy’s solutions, contact sales@ipsidy.com.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com is a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is in my lobby? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy’s solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, https://cardsplus.co.za/; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú in Peru. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com.

