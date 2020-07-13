TORONTO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, ranked Rogers number one overall, confirming that Rogers customers enjoy the best wireless network experience in the country. These results also place Rogers among the top wireless carriers worldwide benchmarked by umlaut. With the Rogers mobile network, customers enjoy the best performance while they stay connected to the things that matter to them, whether chatting with friends and family, keeping up with emails and work documents, ordering dinner through an app or streaming the latest series.



"Connectivity has never been more important, especially during the ongoing health crisis, so we are proud to offer our customers the reliability of Canada’s best wireless network when they need it most,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers Communications. “umlaut’s extensive methodology is globally acknowledged as an industry standard and this award reinforces that our network investments and our commitment to providing customers with world-class service not only keeps Canadians connected today, but also provides a strong foundation as we continue to roll out the country’s first 5G network.”

This is the second consecutive year that Rogers has won umlaut’s “Best in Test” mobile benchmark award with a total score of 920 points out of a maximum of 1,000 points. umlaut also confirmed that Rogers provides the best network in five of the top cities in Canada, including Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of voice and data services on smartphones based on extensive drive tests throughout Canada. The company assigns an overall score to each Canadian provider by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as making and receiving calls, browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content. For this test, umlaut did drive tests across 18,624 km over the course of 11 weeks covering major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and connection roads. The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, voice quality, call setup time, and video streaming stability and quality. For more information visit here .

In April, Rogers was ranked number one in the West and number one in Ontario for wireless network quality by J.D. Power. Rogers has invested over $30 billion in its wireless networks over the past 35 years. These investments have not only powered the evolution of innovation, including the first wireless call in 1985, but they have supported the move from 1G to 4G. Earlier this year, Rogers began rolling out Canada's first 5G network in four cities with its partner Ericsson, with plans to expand across the country throughout 2020 using premium 600 MHz spectrum . All of this would not have been possible without the right investment-oriented regulatory environment that is critical to Canada’s digital economy and global competitiveness.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .