New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Specialty Bags Industry"

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ostomy Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IV Fluid Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Medical Specialty Bags market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Medical Specialty Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.



CAPD Bags Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020

In the global CAPD Bags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$961.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 263-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group Plc

Fresenius Kabi AG

Hogy Medical Co. Ltd.

Hollister Inc.

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

MacoPharma

Medline Industries Inc.

Pall Corporation

Terumo BCT Inc.

Westfield Medical Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336771/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Specialty Bags: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure CreatesSubstantial Opportunities

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Immense GrowthPotential

Factors Driving Demand for Medical Specialty Bagsin Asia-

Pacific & Other Developing Regions

Increase in Number of Hospitals & ImprovedAccess to Care Services

Growing Healthcare Awareness & HealthcareSpending

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment MarketProspects

Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Medical SpecialtyBags Market

Vendors Emphasize Distribution Collaborations

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the World MedicalSupplies Market (2015-2017)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Specialty Bags Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hollister Incorporated (USA)

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

MacoPharma (France)

MacoPharma (France)

Pall Corporation (USA)

Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)

Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ostomy Bags: Leading Product Segment

Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category

Disposable Bags Become the Norm

Blood Bags with RFID Tag on the Rise

Robust Market for Incontinence and UrinaryCollection Bags

Favorable Reimbursement Policies Aid Use of Incontinence Bags

New IV Solution Production Lines Fuel Growth in the IV Bags Market

Demand for Environmentally CompatibleIV Containers Catching On

CAPD Bags Gaining Importance for Dialysis Patients

Sterilization Packaging Bags Propel Bags Market

Progressive Advancements in Design & Functionality Fuel Growth

Demand for Disposables to Rise in the Long Run

PVC-Free Alternatives Gain Popularity Dueto Environmental and

Health Concerns

List of Alternative Materials Available for Select Medical Bags

Engineered Polyolefin - An Efficient Alternativeto PVC

Not-so-Stringent FDA Approval Norms: A Positive Driver

Low Profits, Automation: Key Issues for ManualBlood Collection

Devices

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion

Increased Care Needs of Growing Aging PopulationAugments Market

Prospects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Specialty Bags Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Medical Specialty Bags Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ostomy Bags (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ostomy Bags (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ostomy Bags (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: IV Fluid Bags (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: IV Fluid Bags (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: IV Fluid Bags (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: CAPD Bags (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: CAPD Bags (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: CAPD Bags (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Enteral Feeding Bags (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Enteral Feeding Bags (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Enteral Feeding Bags (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Urine Bags (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Urine Bags (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Urine Bags (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Blood Bags (Product Segment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Blood Bags (Product Segment) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Blood Bags (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Specialty Bags Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Medical Specialty Bags Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Medical Specialty Bags: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Medical Specialty Bags Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Medical Specialty Bags Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Specialty Bags Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Medical Specialty Bags Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 41: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Medical Specialty Bags Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: French Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: French Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: German Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Medical Specialty Bags Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian Medical Specialty Bags Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Medical Specialty Bags:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Medical Specialty Bags Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: United Kingdom Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Spanish Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 60: Russian Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Medical Specialty Bags Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 62: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Rest of Europe Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Australian Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Australian Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 73: Indian Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Indian Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 75: Medical Specialty Bags Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Medical Specialty Bags Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: South Korean Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Specialty

Bags: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Specialty Bags Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Medical Specialty Bags Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 83: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Medical Specialty Bags Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 85: Latin American Medical Specialty Bags Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Latin American Medical Specialty Bags Marketby

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 89: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Argentinean Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 91: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Brazilian Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 93: Brazilian Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 94: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Mexican Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 96: Mexican Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Medical Specialty Bags Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Latin America Medical Specialty Bags Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Medical Specialty Bags Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: The Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 104: The Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Historic

Marketby Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Medical Specialty Bags Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Market for Medical Specialty Bags: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Iranian Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 110: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Israeli Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Medical Specialty Bags Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Medical Specialty Bags Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Saudi Arabian Medical Specialty Bags Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: Medical Specialty Bags Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: United Arab Emirates Medical Specialty Bags Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 117: Medical Specialty Bags Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Rest of Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Middle East Medical Specialty Bags Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 121: African Medical Specialty Bags Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Medical Specialty Bags Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: African Medical Specialty Bags Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 110

