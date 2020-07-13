New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Specialty Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336771/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ostomy Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IV Fluid Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Medical Specialty Bags market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Medical Specialty Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.
CAPD Bags Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020
In the global CAPD Bags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$961.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 263-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical Specialty Bags: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure CreatesSubstantial Opportunities
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Exhibit Immense GrowthPotential
Factors Driving Demand for Medical Specialty Bagsin Asia-
Pacific & Other Developing Regions
Increase in Number of Hospitals & ImprovedAccess to Care Services
Growing Healthcare Awareness & HealthcareSpending
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment MarketProspects
Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World Medical SpecialtyBags Market
Vendors Emphasize Distribution Collaborations
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the World MedicalSupplies Market (2015-2017)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medical Specialty Bags Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hollister Incorporated (USA)
Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
MacoPharma (France)
MacoPharma (France)
Pall Corporation (USA)
Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)
Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ostomy Bags: Leading Product Segment
Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category
Disposable Bags Become the Norm
Blood Bags with RFID Tag on the Rise
Robust Market for Incontinence and UrinaryCollection Bags
Favorable Reimbursement Policies Aid Use of Incontinence Bags
New IV Solution Production Lines Fuel Growth in the IV Bags Market
Demand for Environmentally CompatibleIV Containers Catching On
CAPD Bags Gaining Importance for Dialysis Patients
Sterilization Packaging Bags Propel Bags Market
Progressive Advancements in Design & Functionality Fuel Growth
Demand for Disposables to Rise in the Long Run
PVC-Free Alternatives Gain Popularity Dueto Environmental and
Health Concerns
List of Alternative Materials Available for Select Medical Bags
Engineered Polyolefin - An Efficient Alternativeto PVC
Not-so-Stringent FDA Approval Norms: A Positive Driver
Low Profits, Automation: Key Issues for ManualBlood Collection
Devices
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion
Increased Care Needs of Growing Aging PopulationAugments Market
Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 110
