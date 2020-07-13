Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Automation System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Home Automation System Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.5% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include healthy growth rate from developing economies and failures or malfunctioning of devices is challenging the market growth.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Healthy growth rate from developing economies

3.1.2 Failures or malfunctioning of devices is challenging the market growth

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Home Automation System

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Home Automation System Market, By Software & Algorithm

4.1 Proactive

4.1.1 Proactive Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Behavioral

4.2.1 Behavioral Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Home Automation System Market, By Technology

5.1 Wireless Communication Technologies

5.1.1 Wireless Communication Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.1 Thread

5.1.1.1.1 Thread Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.2 Enocean

5.1.1.2.1 Enocean Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.3 Bluetooth

5.1.1.3.1 Bluetooth Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.4 Wi-Fi

5.1.1.4.1 Wi-Fi Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.5 Z-Wave

5.1.1.5.1 Z-Wave Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.6 Zigbee

5.1.1.6.1 Zigbee Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Network Technologies

5.2.1 Network Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.1 LTE Networks

5.2.1.1.1 LTE Networks Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.2 GMS/HSPA Networks

5.2.1.2.1 GMS/HSPA Networks Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.3 CDMA Networks

5.2.1.3.1 CDMA Networks Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Home Automation System Market, By Protocols & Standards

6.1 Black Box

6.1.1 Black Box Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Building Automation and Control Network (BACNet)

6.2.1 Building Automation and Control Network (BACNet) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3 Modbus

6.3.1 Modbus Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4 Ethernet

6.4.1 Ethernet Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5 Lonworks

6.5.1 Lonworks Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.6 Digital Multiplexer (DMX)

6.6.1 Digital Multiplexer (DMX) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.7 KNX

6.7.1 KNX Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.8 National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

6.8.1 National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.9 Power Line Communication (PLC)

6.9.1 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.10 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

6.10.1 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



7 Home Automation System Market, By Product

7.1 HVAC Control

7.1.1 HVAC Control Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 Smart Vents

7.1.1.1.1 Smart Vents Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.2 Pumps & Fans

7.1.1.2.1 Pumps & Fans Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.3 Actuators

7.1.1.3.1 Actuators Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.4 Dampers

7.1.1.4.1 Dampers Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.5 Heating and Cooling Coils

7.1.1.5.1 Heating and Cooling Coils Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.6 Control Valves

7.1.1.6.1 Control Valves Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.7 Sensors

7.1.1.7.1 Sensors Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.8 Smart Thermostats

7.1.1.8.1 Smart Thermostats Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2 Security and Access Control

7.2.1 Security and Access Control Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Access Control

7.2.1.1.1 Access Control Market Forecast By Type to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1.1.1 Non Biometric Access Control

7.2.1.1.1.2 Biometric Access Control

7.2.1.1.1.2.1 Fingerprint Recognition

7.2.1.1.1.2.2 Iris Recognition

7.2.1.1.1.2.3 Facial Recognition

7.2.1.1.1.2.4 Other Biometric Access Controls

7.2.1.2 Video Surveillance

7.2.1.2.1 Video Surveillance Market Forecast By Type to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.2.1.1 Services

7.2.1.2.1.2 Software/Video Analytics

7.2.1.2.1.3 Hardware

7.2.1.2.1.3.1 Accessories

7.2.1.2.1.3.2 Monitors

7.2.1.2.1.3.3 Storage Devices

7.2.1.2.1.3.4 Security Cameras

7.3 Entertainment Control

7.3.1 Entertainment Control Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 Touch screens and Keypads

7.3.1.1.1 Touch screens and Keypads Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.2 Home Theater System Controls

7.3.1.2.1 Home Theater System Controls Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.3 Audio, Volume, & Multimedia Controls

7.3.1.3.1 Audio, Volume, & Multimedia Controls Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4 Lighting Control

7.4.1 Lighting Control Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Relays

7.4.1.1.1 Accessories and Other Products Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.2 Switches

7.4.1.2.1 Switches Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.3 Dimmers

7.4.1.3.1 Dimmers Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.4 Timers

7.4.1.4.1 Timers Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.5 Daylight Sensors

7.4.1.5.1 Daylight Sensors Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.6 Occupancy Sensors

7.4.1.6.1 Occupancy Sensors Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.7 Accessories and Other Products

7.4.1.7.1 Relays Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5 Other Controls

7.5.1 Other Controls Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.1 Smoke Detectors

7.5.1.1.1 Smoke Detectors Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.2 Smart Locks

7.5.1.2.1 Smart Locks Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.3 Smart Hubs

7.5.1.3.1 Smart Hubs Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.4 Smart Plugs

7.5.1.4.1 Smart Plugs Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.5 Smart Meters

7.5.1.5.1 Smart Meters Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



8 Home Automation System Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.1.1.1 US

8.1.1.2 Canada

8.1.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.2.1.1 Germany

8.2.1.2 U.K

8.2.1.3 Italy

8.2.1.4 France

8.2.1.5 Spain

8.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.3.1.1 China

8.3.1.2 Japan

8.3.1.3 India

8.3.1.4 Australia

8.3.1.5 New Zealand

8.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.1.2 UAE

8.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.5.1.1 Argentina

8.5.1.2 Brazil

8.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

8.6.1.1 Africa

8.6.1.2 Caribbean



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 ABB Ltd.

10.2 Amx LLC (Harman)

10.3 Control4 Corporation

10.4 Crestron Electronics, Inc.

10.5 Honeywell International, Inc.

10.6 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

10.7 Johnson Controls, Inc.

10.8 Legrand

10.9 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

10.10 Lutron

10.11 Savant Systems LLC.

10.12 Schneider Electric

10.13 Siemens AG



