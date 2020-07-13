SINGAPORE, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN, TPEx:6497), a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2020 and provided an update on its clinical activities.



Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: “As COVID-19 restrictions gradually lift in Singapore we expect to resume recruitment into our multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of ASLAN004 in early August. With the continuing impact of COVID-19 causing some delays in patient recruitment, we plan to share further data from the trial during the fourth quarter of 2020. We have been proactive in preparing to open new study sites in Australia and the US to ensure we can accelerate recruitment, as well as support our planned global Phase 2b study in atopic dermatitis in 2021.”

Second quarter 2020 and recent business highlights

Clinical development

ASLAN004

Recruitment paused into randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled MAD study of ASLAN004 in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in April 2020 in response to government restrictions in Singapore to contain the spread of COVID-19.

To accelerate recruitment, ASLAN has identified several clinical sites in Australia and the US that could join the ongoing MAD study in the third quarter.

Clinical trial application submitted and regulatory process underway in Australia to initiate recruitment of patients into the ongoing MAD study.

Preparations underway to file Investigational New Drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration later this month.

Varlitinib

Two abstracts on varlitinib presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) virtual congress.



Anticipated upcoming milestones for ASLAN004

Interim, unblinded data from the 3 dose cohorts (up to 24 patients) expected in 4Q 2020, and initiation of the expansion cohort (an additional 18 patients).

Completion of MAD clinical trial in moderate-to-severe AD patients in 1H 2021.

Initiation of Phase 2b study of ASLAN004 for AD in 2021.

Second quarter 2020 financial highlights

Cash used in operations for the second quarter of 2020 was US$3.0 million compared to US$6.5 million in the same period in 2019.

Research and development expenses were US$1.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to US$5.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by the completion of clinical studies related to varlitinib and lower manufacturing expenses.

General and administrative expenses were US$1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to US$1.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower headcount and staffing costs.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was US$4.0 million compared to a net loss of US$7.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$13.8 million as of 30 June 2020 compared to US$22.2 million as of 31 December 2019. Weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter of 2020 was 190.0 million compared to 160.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. One American Depositary Share is the equivalent of five ordinary shares.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET1

(in US dollars) December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,203,031 $ 13,827,444 Prepayments 68,923 295,203 Total current assets 22,271,954 14,122,647 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 68,256 59,002 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 132,160 57,829 Property, plant and equipment 38,333 22,203 Right-of-use assets 727,866 594,952 Intangible assets 2,845 888 Refundable deposits 108,076 108,076 Total non-current assets 1,077,536 842,950 TOTAL ASSETS $ 23,349,490 $ 14,965,597 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables $ 1,871,843 $ 1,410,546 Other payables 3,246,842 2,684,612 Lease Liabilities - current 264,543 274,077 Total current liabilities 5,383,228 4,369,235 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 262,350 262,350 Long-term borrowings 17,065,305 17,120,010 Long-term borrowing from related parties 566,176 607,661 Lease Liabilities - non-current 490,835 351,934 Other non-current liabilities 184,870 253,596 Total non-current liabilities 18,569,536 18,595,551 Total liabilities 23,952,764 22,964,786 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Ordinary shares 61,366,844 61,366,844 Capital surplus 116,495,710 116,495,710 Accumulated deficits (179,484,825 ) (186,490,714 ) Other reserves (55,084 ) (129,415 ) Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company (1,677,355 ) (8,757,575 ) NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 1,074,081 758,386 Total equity (603,274 ) (7,999,189 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 23,349,490 $ 14,965,597





ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)1

(in US dollars, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30

For the Six Months Ended June 30

2019 2020 2019 2020 NET REVENUE $ - $ - $ 3,000,000 $ - COST OF REVENUE - - (425,000 ) - GROSS PROFIT - - 2,575,000 - OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (1,885,444 ) (1,790,880 ) (4,141,805 ) (2,788,423 ) Research and development expenses (5,288,633 ) (1,892,559 ) (9,738,165 ) (4,247,175 ) Total operating expenses (7,174,077 ) (3,683,439 ) (13,879,970 ) (7,035,598 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (7,174,077 ) (3,683,439 ) (11,304,970 ) (7,035,598 ) NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest income 75,187 114 144,211 216 Other gains and losses (157,789 ) (65,816 ) (237,344 ) 391,435 Finance costs (202,206 ) (338,612 ) (401,906 ) (677,637 ) Total non-operating income and expenses (284,808 ) (404,314 ) (495,039 ) (285,986 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (7,458,885 ) (4,087,753 ) (11,800,009 ) (7,321,584 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (472,082 ) - (475,000 ) - NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (7,930,967 ) (4,087,753 ) (12,275,009 ) (7,321,584 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Unrealized loss on investments in equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - (39,324 ) - (74,331 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ (7,930,967 ) $ (4,127,077 ) $ (12,275,009 ) $ (7,395,915 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Stockholders of the Company $ (7,930,967 ) $ (3,959,184 ) $ (12,275,009 ) $ (7,005,889 ) Non-controlling interests - (128,569 ) - (315,695 ) $ (7,930,967 ) $ (4,087,753 ) $ (12,275,009 ) $ (7,321,584 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Stockholders of the Company $ (7,930,967 ) $ (3,998,508 ) $ (12,275,009 ) $ (7,080,220 ) Non-controlling interests - (128,569 ) - (315,695 ) $ (7,930,967 ) $ (4,127,077 ) $ (12,275,009 ) $ (7,395,915 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighed-avg. shares outstanding (in thousands) 160,249 189,955 160,249 189,955 1 Financial Statements in US dollars are prepared by the company and are unaudited by certified public accountant as of 30 Jun 2020.





About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN, TPEx:6497) is a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global development and commercialisation, ASLAN has a clinical portfolio comprised of a first in class monoclonal therapy, ASLAN004, that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications, and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology. ASLAN’s partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This release and the accompanying financial information, if any, contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, the Company’s plans to develop and commercialise its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of the Company’s product candidates, the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates. The Company’s estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation the risk factors described in the Company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-38475), including the Company’s prospectus dated May 8, 2018 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on such date and its 20-F filed April 16, 2020.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement.