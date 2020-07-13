SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on envafolimab for the treatment of sarcoma on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.



The KOL webinar will feature a presentation by Robert Maki, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with sarcoma. Dr. Maki will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

TRACON's Chief Executive Officer, Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., will also provide an update on the Company’s lead product candidate, envafolimab, for treating patients with sarcoma. Envafolimab is a novel, single-domain antibody against PD-L1 that is administered by subcutaneous injection without the need for an adjuvant. Envafolimab is currently being studied in China in a Phase 2 registration trial as a single agent in MSI-H/dMMR colorectal cancer patients, in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in a Phase 3 registration trial in biliary tract cancer, as well as in several Phase 1 trials in the U.S. and Japan. Having agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on trial design, TRACON intends to initiate the ENVASARC pivotal study of envafolimab in the sarcoma subtypes of undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and myxofibrosarcoma in the second half of 2020.

Dr. Maki is a graduate of Cornell University Medical College, and has a Ph.D. in Immunology from Cornell University Graduate School of Medical Sciences. He completed his internship and residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and fellowship in medical oncology at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Maki's expertise includes the more than 70 types of bone and soft tissue sarcomas, and he is the co-author of Management of Soft Tissue Sarcoma, from Springer Books. Dr. Maki is Board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology, and treats patients at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: envafolimab, a subcutaneous PD-L1 single-domain antibody being developed for the treatment of sarcoma with the goal of initiating a registrational trial in the U.S. in the second half of 2020; TRC253, a small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of prostate cancer; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate being developed for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit www.traconpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TRACON's plans to further develop product candidates, expectations regarding the timing and scope of clinical trials, expected development milestones and timing thereof, potential utility of product candidates, and TRACON’s business development strategy and goals to enter into additional collaborations. Risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward‐looking statements include: risks associated with clinical development; whether TRACON or others will be able to complete or initiate clinical trials on TRACON’s expected timelines, if at all, including due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; the fact that future preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be successful or otherwise consistent with results from prior studies; the fact that TRACON has limited control over whether or when third party collaborators complete on-going trials or initiate additional trials of TRACON’s product candidates; the fact that TRACON’s collaboration agreements are subject to early termination; whether TRACON will be able to enter into additional collaboration agreements on favorable terms or at all; potential changes in regulatory requirements in the United States and foreign countries; TRACON’s reliance on third parties for the development of its product candidates, including the conduct of its clinical trials and manufacture of its product candidates; whether TRACON will be able to obtain additional financing; and other risks described in TRACON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors”. All forward‐looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. TRACON undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.