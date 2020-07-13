New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336765/?utm_source=GNW
9 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 281.7 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Chitosan, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.9% CAGR to reach 173.9 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glucosamine segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40% share of the global Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at 31.6 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.59% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 48.5 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 48.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.
Other Derivatives Segment Corners a 5.7% Share in 2020
In the global Other Derivatives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 4.9 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 11.9 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 33.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Chitosan (Derivatives) World Market by Region/Country
in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Chitosan (Derivatives) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Chitosan (Derivatives) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Glucosamine (Derivatives) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Glucosamine (Derivatives) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Glucosamine (Derivatives) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Derivatives (Derivatives) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Derivatives (Derivatives) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Derivatives (Derivatives) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Water Treatment (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Water Treatment (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Water Treatment (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Cosmetics & Toiletries (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Cosmetics & Toiletries (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Cosmetics & Toiletries (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Healthcare/Medical (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Healthcare/Medical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Healthcare/Medical (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Agrochemicals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Agrochemicals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Agrochemicals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Biotechnology (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Biotechnology (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Biotechnology (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivatives: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in the United
States by Derivatives: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Share Breakdown by Derivatives: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Latent
Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for
2012-2019
Table 39: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivatives: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Canadian Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Historic
Market Review by Derivatives in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Derivatives for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by
Derivatives for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivatives for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Analysis by Derivatives: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Chitin
and Chitosan Derivatives in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Japanese Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Growth
Prospects in Metric Tons by Derivatives for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Historic Market
Analysis in China in Metric Tons by Derivatives: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market by
Derivatives: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Review in
China in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivatives:
2020-2027
Table 62: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Europe in
Metric Tons by Derivatives: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Breakdown by Derivatives: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Addressable
Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in France by
Derivatives: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Historic
Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Derivatives: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Analysis by Derivatives: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Historic
Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by
Derivatives for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Historic
Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivatives: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Breakdown by Derivatives: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in
Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Growth
Prospects in Metric Tons by Derivatives for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in Metric Tons by Derivatives: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market by
Derivatives: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Review in
Italy in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Chitin and Chitosan
Derivatives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric
Tons by Derivatives for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivatives
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Derivatives: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivatives:
2020-2027
Table 92: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Rest of
Europe in Metric Tons by Derivatives: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Share Breakdown by Derivatives: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives
Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 95: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in
Asia-Pacific by Derivatives: Estimates and Projections in
Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Historic
Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Derivatives: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Derivatives: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives
Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivatives: 2020 to
2027
Table 104: Rest of World Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives
Historic Market Review by Derivatives in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 105: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Derivatives for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Rest of World Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 107: Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of World Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
