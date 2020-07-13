BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital, and IoT platforms and products, today announced it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Monday, August 10, 2020.



Synchronoss will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that morning to discuss the financial results. The following are access numbers to join the call:

Please click the following link to join the webinar:

https://synchronoss.zoom.us/j/99626412696?pwd=bDJQRlF6MjNoN3c3amJySHFKemx1dz09

Password: 015747

To join by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers based on your location:

US: +1 253 215 8782 +1 346 248 7799 +1 408 638 0968 +1 669 900 6833 +1 301 715 8592 +1 312 626 6799 +1 646 876 9923 Webinar ID: 996 2641 2696

Password: 015747 International numbers are also available: https://synchronoss.zoom.us/u/ab5P87e92z

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.synchronoss.com .



About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

