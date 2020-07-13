PLANO, Texas, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG ) (“the Company”), formerly Sharing Services, Inc., announces revenues of $131.4 million for the fiscal year ended April 2020, representing a 53% increase of approximately $45.5 million compared to fiscal year 2019 revenues of $85.9 million.

This fiscal year sets yet another record for SHRG, as the Company has now reported cumulative sales revenues of over $225 million since the December 2017 launch of products through its Elepreneurs U.S., LLC and Elevacity U.S., LLC subsidiaries.

"The last 12 months have been challenging but rewarding for everyone involved with our company. Not only have we demonstrated strong sales growth with our health and wellness products during some difficult times, but as a team we have positioned ourselves with talented personnel, enhanced software and additional infrastructure, which we feel will benefit us in our long-term mission,” stated SHRG CEO John “JT” Thatch. “We continue to explore new products and services that will benefit our hardworking distributors, loyal customers and valued shareholders, while looking at further expansion efforts before the end of this year.”

