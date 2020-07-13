MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that it has signed a new three-year agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to deliver global product development solutions to support Pfizer's portfolio. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer has the right to extend the term for up to an additional two years. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.



This agreement builds on a longstanding relationship where Syneos Health has provided insights and expertise across the Clinical and Commercial continuum to support product development. The Company will continue to deliver a broad range of capabilities customized to meet Pfizer’s goals across its portfolio, including full service and FSP solutions.

“Our ability to deliver deep therapeutic expertise, while bringing forward insights that can facilitate shorter and more efficient trials, has proven to be advantageous in our work with Pfizer,” said Paul Colvin, President, Syneos Health Clinical Solutions. “This new agreement allows us to continue our collaboration to deliver flexible and innovative solutions. We are pleased to expand our Pfizer relationship to optimize their portfolio and deliver on our shared purpose to change patients’ lives.”

