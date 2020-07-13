All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated



TORONTO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) announced today that Matthew Lehmann will be joining its wealth management division, Gluskin Sheff, as Managing Director, Head of Asset Allocation. Mr. Lehmann will lead strategic asset allocation and investment strategy for Gluskin Sheff clients, in close partnership with the firm’s Chief Investment Officer, Peter Zaltz.

Jeff Moody, Gluskin Sheff’s President and Chief Executive Offer, said, “Matt brings with him the expertise and experience to help clients assemble the most appropriate portfolio for the protection and growth of family wealth. Together with the recent investments we’ve made in wealth, tax and estate planning we’re looking forward to helping our clients manage generational wealth through both challenging and prosperous times.”

Mr. Lehmann commented, “I’m excited to join Gluskin Sheff and to help clients realize their financial objectives. I look forward to partnering with the entire team to deliver asset allocation and investment strategy tailored to Gluskin Sheff clients.”

Mr. Lehmann has over a decade of strategic asset allocation and portfolio management experience. Previously, he was Global Head of Multi-Asset Investment at Credit Suisse in Zurich. He was a member of the Global Investment Committee, responsible for leading the asset allocation process for the global private bank’s $70 billion in discretionary assets. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Mr. Lehmann was Portfolio Manager, Asset Allocation at GMO in Boston. Mr. Lehmann started his career at J.P. Morgan in New York and London where he was a cross-asset strategist with expertise in all major asset classes. He has a MSc in Information Technology for E-commerce from the University of Sussex and a BSc in Software Engineering from Nottingham Trent University.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, Onex has approximately $32.9 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.0 billion is its own shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $45 billion, generate annual revenues of $27 billion and employ approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

