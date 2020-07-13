Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Feed Probiotics - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Animal Feed Probiotics market accounted for $2.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are augmented demand for poultry products and development in consumption of animal-based products. However, standards and regulations for probiotics are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Animal probiotics are exact strains of microorganisms, serve up to animals in suitable amount to have a advantageous effect. It improves the health and decreases the risk of falling sick. Different bacterial strains are commercially accessible in the market such as Bacillus subtilis, Lactobacillus thermophilus, and others. The use of probiotics as feed supplements in animal production has enlarged considerably over the last decade, particularly after the ban on antibiotic growth promoters in the livestock sector.



By form, dry segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period owing to advantages such as simplicity of transportation and storage associated with it, as opposed to liquid probiotics, which need specialized facilities for storage and transport. The dry form of probiotics is typically mixed in the feed for animals containing cattle, poultry, and swine. The dry form of probiotics generally exists in a powdered form, as it can be mixed with the feed.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing owing to increase in the number of the middle-class population who are opt for food products with health advantages, due to the change of an urbanized lifestyle. This has augmented the demand for poultry products in the region, which has in turn been driving the growth of probiotics in the region.



Some of the key players in Animal Feed Probiotics Market include Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (China), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US) , Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kerry Group (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) , Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US), Lesaffre (France) , Novozymes (Denmark), Novus International, Inc. (US), Pure Cultures (US), Schouw & Co. (Denmark) and Unique Biotech (India).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bacteria

5.2.1 Bacillus

5.2.2 Bifidobacterium

5.2.3 Enterococcus

5.2.4 lactobacillus

5.2.5 Pediococcus

5.2.6 Propionibacterium

5.2.7 Streptococcus

5.3 Yeast & Fungi

5.3.1 Saccharomyces cerevisiae

5.3.2 Saccharomyces boulardii

5.3.3 Aspergillus Oryzae

5.3.4 Candida Pintolopesii



6 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market, By Animal Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Companion Animals

6.3 Live Stock

6.3.1 Cattle

6.3.2 Poultry

6.3.3 Broiler

6.3.4 Layers

6.3.5 Turkey

6.3.6 Equine

6.3.7 Aquaculture

6.3.8 Swine

6.3.9 Ruminants

6.3.10 Pets

6.3.11 Rabbit

6.3.12 Other Livestocks



7 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gut Health

7.3 Immunity

7.4 Nutrition

7.5 Productivity

7.6 Yield



8 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Beverages

8.3 Capsule

8.4 Dry

8.5 Liquid



9 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market, By Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Direct Sales

9.4 Modern Trade

9.5 Online Retailers

9.6 Specialty Stores



10 Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (China)

12.2 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

12.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US)

12.4 Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

12.5 Kerry Group (Ireland)

12.6 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

12.7 Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US)

12.8 Lesaffre (France)

12.9 Novozymes (Denmark)

12.10 Novus International, Inc. (US)

12.11 Pure Cultures (US)

12.12 Schouw & Co. (Denmark)

12.13 Unique Biotech (India)



