6 billion by 2027. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low of 35. 4 points in 2020 as compared to 53. 8 in 2019. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The US economy will shrink by -5. 9% while the Chinese economy will fall to a devastating 1. 2%. As aerospace & automotive industries, the two largest end-use markets bite the dust, industrial fasteners will feel the pain.
- The importance of fasteners can be put into perspective by the fact that these tiny components comprising screws, nuts, bolts, pins and hinges, play a big role in providing support and mobility to equipment and machines. Securing essential joints is vital and fastener failure and breakage can result in machine and structural failure and damage to property and life. After this period of hiatus, growth trends in the market during the pre-COVID-19 period will gradually re-emergence as the economy begins to normalize. These trends will include increasing use of novel threaded and plastic fasteners; technology innovations in fastener forms and functions; rising wave of miniaturization drives demand for micro fasteners and miniature fasteners in myriad types and styles; popularity of miniature clinch fasteners with the ability to offer strong, permanent and reusable fastener solutions in applications utilizing “ultra-thin” metal sheets; focus on light weighting in the automotive and aerospace sectors and the ensuing interest in plastic fasteners; increased investments in industrial automation, motion control & robotics; rise of innovative fastener materials as alternatives to traditional all-metal fasteners and launch of hybrid fasteners featuring a blend of metal and injection-molded plastic elements; popularity of titanium fasteners in the aerospace sector. R&D investments in fastener technology will recover steadily supported by the evolving needs of new generation products and need for new assembly line solutions. Higher commercial value of features such as component disassembly in end-products will help replace traditional joining methods such as adhesives, rivets, and welding with fasteners. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as rising public sector investments in defense, infrastructure and aerospace in countries such as China, Malaysia, South Korea and India; growing foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector in key Asian economies; and rise of the region as the global production hub of electrical and electronic components, automobiles and industrial machinery.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impacts on Few Manufacturing Sectors in a Nutshell
Manufacturing Stares at a Grim Future but Remains Optimistic
Fasteners: A Preview
An Overview of Industrial Fasteners
Manufacturing, Construction and Automotive Sectors to Drive
Demand for Industrial Fasteners in Future
Recent Market Activity
Anticipated Rise in Vehicle Sales to Foster Global Automotive
Fasteners Market Growth
Increase in Air Travel Post COVID-19 Market Scenario to Fuel
Long Term Growth in the Global Aerospace Fasteners Market
Competitive Landscape
Highly Fragmented Industry Structure Characterized by Intense
Competition
Leading Players Worldwide
Industrial Fastener Vendors Eye on Acquisitions to Expand
Portfolios and Geographical Reach
Competition in the Aerospace Fasteners Industry
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019E
Aerospace Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Industry: A Key End-user of Industrial Fasteners
Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis
on Quality
Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities
for Fasteners
Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Innovation
Novel Coatings Help Automotive Fasteners to Comply with
Lightweighting
Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling
Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity
Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat
over Mechanical Fasteners
Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign
Aerospace Industry: A Strong End-Use Market for Fasteners
Healthy Outlook for Commercial Aviation Industry Post COVID-19
Suggests Opportunities for Aerospace Fasteners
Fastener Innovations over the Years
Thermission Coating for Longer Lasting Surface Protection for
Fasteners
Technological Innovations Driving Demand
Focus on Safety Spurs Tool Innovations
Lighter the Better? - New Mantra Driving Sales
Titanium Aerospace Fasteners to Grow in Importance
Electrical & Electronic Equipment - Potential Growth Sector in
Years to Come
Special End-use Industries Underpin Growth
Medical Equipment Industry - Yet another Crucial End-use Sector
Developments in the Industrial Fastener Industry
A Note on Technological Advancements
Recent Innovations
Challenges to Reckon With
Secondary Locking Devices to Bite into Fastener Share
Impact of e-business and e-commerce on Industrial Fastener
Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Fasteners Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Fasteners Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Fasteners Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Metal (Raw Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Metal (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Metal (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Plastic (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Plastic (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Plastic (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Externally Threaded (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Externally Threaded (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Externally Threaded (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Internally Threaded (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Internally Threaded (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Internally Threaded (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Non Threaded (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Non Threaded (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Non Threaded (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Aerospace Grade (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Aerospace Grade (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Aerospace Grade (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Industrial Machinery (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial Machinery (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial Machinery (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Aerospace (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Aerospace (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Aerospace (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Building & Construction (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 32: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Building & Construction (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Home Appliances (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Home Appliances (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Home Appliances (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Motors & Pumps (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Motors & Pumps (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Motors & Pumps (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Plumbing Products (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Plumbing Products (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Plumbing Products (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 43: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
COVID-19 Pandemic Fallout: US Industrial Manufacturers under
Great Stress
Heavy Machinery Manufacturers in the US and other Countries
Continue to Operate, Though Partially
Industry Overview
Evolutionary Journey of the US Fastener Industry
Despite Reshoring Trends, Increasing Imports Pressurizing
Domestic Production
Nut, Bolt and Screw Production Back-on-Track
Alternative Joining Technologies Challenge Fasteners Significance
Aerospace Fasteners - Fastest Growing Segment
Installation of Solar PV to Fuel Fasteners Demand
Fastener Standards for Automotive Industry
Fastener Quality Act
Channels of Distribution
Market Analytics
Table 46: United States Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Industrial Fasteners Market in the United States by
Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Industrial Fasteners Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Industrial Fasteners Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Industrial Fasteners Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: Industrial Fasteners Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Review
by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 57: Industrial Fasteners Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 58: Canadian Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Canadian Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 60: Industrial Fasteners Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 61: Canadian Industrial Fasteners Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Industrial Fasteners Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 63: Canadian Industrial Fasteners Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Industrial Fasteners: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Industrial Fasteners Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Industrial Fasteners Market Share Analysis
by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Market for Industrial Fasteners: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Industrial Fasteners Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Industrial Fasteners Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Fasteners in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 71: Japanese Industrial Fasteners Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Industrial Fasteners Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Fastener Market: A Snapshot
Production of Metal Fasteners in China (2019E): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Production by Province/City
Patterns in Fastener Demand from Auto OEMs
Post COVID-19 Market Scenario: Chinese Industrial Fastener
Market in a Capsule
Market Analytics
Table 73: Chinese Industrial Fasteners Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Industrial Fasteners Market by Raw Material:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Chinese Industrial Fasteners Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Industrial Fasteners Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Chinese Demand for Industrial Fasteners in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Industrial Fasteners Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Industrial Fasteners Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Table 82: European Industrial Fasteners Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 83: Industrial Fasteners Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Industrial Fasteners Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020-2027
Table 86: Industrial Fasteners Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Industrial Fasteners Market Share Breakdown
by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Industrial Fasteners Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Industrial Fasteners Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Industrial Fasteners Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Industrial Fasteners Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: European Industrial Fasteners Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 94: Industrial Fasteners Market in France by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: French Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Industrial Fasteners Market Share Analysis by
Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Industrial Fasteners Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: French Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Industrial Fasteners Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Industrial Fasteners Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: French Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Industrial Fasteners Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 103: Industrial Fasteners Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Industrial Fasteners Market Share Breakdown
by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Industrial Fasteners Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: German Industrial Fasteners Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Industrial Fasteners Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: German Industrial Fasteners Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Industrial Fasteners Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 112: Italian Industrial Fasteners Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Industrial Fasteners Market by Raw Material:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Italian Industrial Fasteners Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Industrial Fasteners Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Italian Demand for Industrial Fasteners in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Industrial Fasteners Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Italian Industrial Fasteners Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
A Brief Overview
Market Analytics
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Fasteners:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Industrial Fasteners Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Fasteners:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Industrial Fasteners Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: United Kingdom Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Fasteners in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: United Kingdom Industrial Fasteners Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Industrial Fasteners Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 130: Spanish Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Spanish Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Review
by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 132: Industrial Fasteners Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Spanish Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Spanish Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 135: Industrial Fasteners Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 136: Spanish Industrial Fasteners Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Industrial Fasteners Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 138: Spanish Industrial Fasteners Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 139: Russian Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Industrial Fasteners Market in Russia by Raw
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Industrial Fasteners Market Share Breakdown
by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Russian Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Industrial Fasteners Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 144: Russian Industrial Fasteners Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Russian Industrial Fasteners Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Industrial Fasteners Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 147: Industrial Fasteners Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 148: Rest of Europe Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020-2027
Table 149: Industrial Fasteners Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Industrial Fasteners Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Europe Industrial Fasteners Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Industrial Fasteners Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Europe Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 158: Industrial Fasteners Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Industrial Fasteners Market in Asia-Pacific by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fasteners Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Industrial Fasteners Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fasteners Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Industrial Fasteners Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fasteners Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 169: Industrial Fasteners Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Industrial Fasteners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Industrial Fasteners Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Australian Industrial Fasteners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Australian Industrial Fasteners Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Industrial Fasteners Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Australian Industrial Fasteners Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Industrial Fasteners Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Indian Industrial Fastener Market: An Overview
Demand and Supply
Automotive Industry to Dictate Fortunes of the Industrial
Fastener Market
Fastener Consumers Turn Quality Conscious
Market Analytics
Table 178: Indian Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Indian Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Review
by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: Industrial Fasteners Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 181: Indian Industrial Fasteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Indian Industrial Fasteners Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 183: Industrial Fasteners Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 184: Indian Industrial Fasteners Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Industrial Fasteners Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 186: Indian Industrial Fasteners Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 187: Industrial Fasteners Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Industrial Fasteners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019
Table 189: Industrial Fasteners Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Industrial Fasteners Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: South Korean Industrial Fasteners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Industrial Fasteners Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Industrial Fasteners Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: South Korean Industrial Fasteners Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Industrial Fasteners Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Taiwan?s Industrial Fastener Market - A Brief Review
Fastener Suppliers Leverage Global Market Advantages
Market Analytics
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial
Fasteners: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Industrial Fasteners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Fasteners Market
Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial
Fasteners: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Industrial Fasteners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Fasteners Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
