6 billion by 2027. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low of 35. 4 points in 2020 as compared to 53. 8 in 2019. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The US economy will shrink by -5. 9% while the Chinese economy will fall to a devastating 1. 2%. As aerospace & automotive industries, the two largest end-use markets bite the dust, industrial fasteners will feel the pain.



- The importance of fasteners can be put into perspective by the fact that these tiny components comprising screws, nuts, bolts, pins and hinges, play a big role in providing support and mobility to equipment and machines. Securing essential joints is vital and fastener failure and breakage can result in machine and structural failure and damage to property and life. After this period of hiatus, growth trends in the market during the pre-COVID-19 period will gradually re-emergence as the economy begins to normalize. These trends will include increasing use of novel threaded and plastic fasteners; technology innovations in fastener forms and functions; rising wave of miniaturization drives demand for micro fasteners and miniature fasteners in myriad types and styles; popularity of miniature clinch fasteners with the ability to offer strong, permanent and reusable fastener solutions in applications utilizing “ultra-thin” metal sheets; focus on light weighting in the automotive and aerospace sectors and the ensuing interest in plastic fasteners; increased investments in industrial automation, motion control & robotics; rise of innovative fastener materials as alternatives to traditional all-metal fasteners and launch of hybrid fasteners featuring a blend of metal and injection-molded plastic elements; popularity of titanium fasteners in the aerospace sector. R&D investments in fastener technology will recover steadily supported by the evolving needs of new generation products and need for new assembly line solutions. Higher commercial value of features such as component disassembly in end-products will help replace traditional joining methods such as adhesives, rivets, and welding with fasteners. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as rising public sector investments in defense, infrastructure and aerospace in countries such as China, Malaysia, South Korea and India; growing foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector in key Asian economies; and rise of the region as the global production hub of electrical and electronic components, automobiles and industrial machinery.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impacts on Few Manufacturing Sectors in a Nutshell

Manufacturing Stares at a Grim Future but Remains Optimistic

Fasteners: A Preview

An Overview of Industrial Fasteners

Manufacturing, Construction and Automotive Sectors to Drive

Demand for Industrial Fasteners in Future

Recent Market Activity

Anticipated Rise in Vehicle Sales to Foster Global Automotive

Fasteners Market Growth

Increase in Air Travel Post COVID-19 Market Scenario to Fuel

Long Term Growth in the Global Aerospace Fasteners Market

Competitive Landscape

Highly Fragmented Industry Structure Characterized by Intense

Competition

Leading Players Worldwide

Industrial Fastener Vendors Eye on Acquisitions to Expand

Portfolios and Geographical Reach

Competition in the Aerospace Fasteners Industry

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019E

Aerospace Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Industry: A Key End-user of Industrial Fasteners

Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis

on Quality

Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities

for Fasteners

Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Innovation

Novel Coatings Help Automotive Fasteners to Comply with

Lightweighting

Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling

Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity

Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat

over Mechanical Fasteners

Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign

Aerospace Industry: A Strong End-Use Market for Fasteners

Healthy Outlook for Commercial Aviation Industry Post COVID-19

Suggests Opportunities for Aerospace Fasteners

Fastener Innovations over the Years

Thermission Coating for Longer Lasting Surface Protection for

Fasteners

Technological Innovations Driving Demand

Focus on Safety Spurs Tool Innovations

Lighter the Better? - New Mantra Driving Sales

Titanium Aerospace Fasteners to Grow in Importance

Electrical & Electronic Equipment - Potential Growth Sector in

Years to Come

Special End-use Industries Underpin Growth

Medical Equipment Industry - Yet another Crucial End-use Sector

Developments in the Industrial Fastener Industry

A Note on Technological Advancements

Recent Innovations

Challenges to Reckon With

Secondary Locking Devices to Bite into Fastener Share

Impact of e-business and e-commerce on Industrial Fastener

Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

