Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Filling Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Powder Filling Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Rising need for replacing the traditional filling methods and increasing need for the adoption of automation across packaging lines to boost productivity are propelling market growth. However, the high initial cost is hampering market growth.



Powder filling equipment is applied to pack the dry granular and free-flowing powder into containers. These powder filling equipment are designed to package products that are hard to transport and control with a conveyor system.



Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing initiatives by such bodies that set out regulations and rules regarding the safe, secure and restricted human intervention. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing expenditure on medicines which has resulted in the increased consumption which is driving the demand for such drugs which is expected to propel the players in the region to deploy automated solutions.



Some of the key players profiled in the Powder Filling Equipment Market include Zhejiang JianZheng Machinery Co., Vista Technopack Machines, Union Kehlibar Ltd, Sampack India Private Limited, Romaco Group, Premier Tech Chronos, Allfill Inc., Pakona Engineers (India) Private Limited., Nalbach Engineering Company, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Ehcolo A/S, DL Packaging BV, BL Bag Line, Ace Technologies, and Paxiom Group.



Types Covered:

Vertical Auger Fillers

Vacuum Fillers

Gravity Fillers

Cup Fillers

End Users Covered:

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Powder Filling Equipment Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Vertical Auger Fillers

5.3 Vacuum Fillers

5.4 Gravity Fillers

5.5 Cup Fillers



6 Global Powder Filling Equipment Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceutical

6.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

6.4 Food & Beverages

6.5 Chemicals



7 Global Powder Filling Equipment Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Zhejiang JianZheng Machinery Co.

9.2 Vista Technopack Machines

9.3 Union Kehlibar Ltd

9.4 Sampack India Private Limited

9.5 Romaco Group

9.6 Premier Tech Chronos

9.7 Allfill Inc.

9.8 Pakona Engineers (India) Private Limited.

9.9 Nalbach Engineering Company

9.10 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

9.11 Ehcolo A/S

9.12 DL Packaging BV

9.13 BL Bag Line

9.14 Ace Technologies

9.15 Paxiom Group



