Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Vials Market - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cryogenic Vials market accounted for $148.10 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $225.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increasing command in drug research is the major factor propelling market growth. However, occasional harm to seal integrity serves hampering market growth.
Cryogenic vials are considered as the greatest and most leak-resistant and furthermore, are accessible for the long-term storage of samples. This product is useful for the storage of specimens as well as natural materials at ultra-low temperatures. The superfast thread design helps in elimination as well as tightening. Vials are packaged in an exclusive tempered-proof, safety-lock bags, which are resalable as well.
Based on the end user, the healthcare institutions segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to bar coding of this market aids in absorption of data for future reference which has further propelled its application in this segment.
By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the factors such as well-established pharmaceutical and biotech sector and rise in the R&D activities related to the biotechnology that requires the cryogenic storage goods. In addition, rising command for cell banks accepted to boost the North America cryogenic vials market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic Vials Market include Argos Technologies, Inc, Azer Scientific, Inc, BioCision, LLC, Capp ApS,, Corning Incorporated, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, E&K Scientific Products, Inc., Evergreen Scientific, Incell Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Starlab International GmbH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC and Ziath Ltd.
Capacity Types Covered:
Material Types Covered:
Product Types Covered:
Closure Types Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Capacity Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 1ml - 2ml
5.3 2ml - 5ml
5.4 0.5ml - 1ml
6 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polyethylene
6.3 Polypropylene
7 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Round Bottom
7.3 Self-Standing
8 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Closure Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Internal Thread
8.3 External Thread
9 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Drug Manufacturers
9.3 Healthcare Institutions
9.4 Research Organizations
10 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Argos Technologies, Inc
12.2 Azer Scientific, Inc
12.3 BioCision, LLC
12.4 Capp ApS,
12.5 Corning Incorporated
12.6 DWK Life Sciences GmbH
12.7 E&K Scientific Products, Inc.
12.8 Evergreen Scientific
12.9 Incell Technologies
12.10 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
12.11 Starlab International GmbH
12.12 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd
12.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.14 VWR International LLC
12.15 Ziath Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/748ghf
