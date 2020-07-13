Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices market accounted for $3.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Rising occurrence of cancer and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the high cost of products and lack of skilled professionals are hampering market growth.



Transcatheter embolization and occlusion device is a simply invasive process performed in interventional radiology in which a synthetic embolus is placed through a fine catheter in the blood vessel to obstruct the blood flow on the way to tumor or particular area of the body. Particulate agents such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and gelatin-impregnated acrylic polymer spheres are suspended in liquid and injected into the bloodstream to block small blood vessels. Coils are everlasting embolic agents which come in a mixture of shapes and sizes and are coated with chemotherapeutic drugs that block the blood supply as well as induce cytotoxicity to attack the tumor.



Based on the type, the non-coils segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing command for simply invasive surgeries, which boosts demand for these devices. This segment includes stream diverting devices, coiling assist devices, fluid embolics, embolization particles, and accessories.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the presence of higher healthcare infrastructure, well-defined regulatory framework, and knowledgeable healthcare professionals to perform the procedures. This region is likely to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.



Some of the key players profiled in the Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market include Abbott Laboratories., Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG plc, Cook Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems, Penumbra, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sirtex Medical Limited, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health and DePuy Synthes.



Types Covered:

Coil

Coiling-assist Devices

Non Coil

Accessories

PV Embolization Coil

PV Plugs

Other Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Applications Covered:

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Neurology

Oncology

Urology

Commercial (Cold Storage/Building)

Environmental Monitoring

Chemical

Automobile

Civil Household

End Users Covered:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Coil

5.2.1 Detachable Coils

5.2.2 Pushable Coils

5.3 Coiling-assist Devices

5.3.1 Balloon-assisted Coiling

5.3.2 Stent-assisted Coiling

5.4 Non Coil

5.4.1 Embolization Particles

5.4.1.1 Microspheres

5.4.1.2 Drug-eluting Beads

5.4.1.3 Radioembolization Particles

5.4.2 Flow Diverting Devices

5.4.3 Liquid Embolics

5.5 Accessories

5.5.1 Guide Wires

5.5.2 Catheters

5.6 PV Embolization Coil

5.7 PV Plugs

5.8 Other Embolization and Occlusion Devices



6 Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Peripheral Vascular Disease

6.2.1 Arterial Blockage

6.2.2 Venous Blood Clot

6.3 Neurology

6.3.1 Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations

6.3.2 Brain Aneurysm

6.4 Oncology

6.4.1 Breast Cancer

6.4.2 Kidney Cancer

6.4.3 Liver Cancer

6.4.4 Pancreatic Cancer

6.5 Urology

6.5.1 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia/Urinary Retention

6.5.2 Varicocele

6.6 Commercial (Cold Storage/Building)

6.7 Environmental Monitoring

6.8 Chemical

6.9 Automobile

6.10 Civil Household



7 Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3 Clinics

7.4 Hospitals



8 Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Abbott Laboratories.

10.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.3 BTG plc

10.4 Cook Medical

10.5 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

10.6 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

10.7 Medtronic plc

10.8 Merit Medical Systems

10.9 Penumbra, Inc.

10.10 Pfizer, Inc.

10.11 Sirtex Medical Limited

10.12 Stryker Corporation

10.13 Terumo Corporation

10.14 Cardinal Health

10.15 DePuy Synthes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ug7tlv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900