PETERBOROUGH, CA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. is pleased to announce a comprehensive strategic reseller agreement with Prism Acqua Technologies (“Prism”) (https://www.prismacquatech.com/). This strategic relationship will expand Rainmaker’s global sales reach for implementing Water-as-a-Service (“WaaS”) projects.



Prism has well-developed strategic relationships in Canada’s military and First Nations sectors as well as Asia, Middle East and the US across a wide range of industrial and commercial sectors. Rainmaker and Prism share a common philosophy to address global issues using innovative and environmentally friendly technologies through Corporate Social Responsibility Investing.

Michael Skinner, CEO of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., said, “I am extremely pleased to engage in this strategic relationship and broaden our ability to implement WaaS projects globally. The synergies among our collective organizations will drive value in all of our businesses.”

Stephen Kalyta, CEO of Prism, said, “After an extensive review of water solution providers, we felt that Rainmaker had the most comprehensive but flexible solutions that would be applicable to our target prospects. We expect to deliver these solutions in Canada and globally in the very near future to the benefit of Rainmaker and Prism shareholders.”

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a leader in technology for the production of clean, affordable water. Headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Company’s patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it’s needed. Rainmaker’s goal is to be a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. was recognized as the Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020 by Capital Finance International. For more information about Rainmaker, visit www.rainmakerww.com.

About Prism

Prism’s (www.prismacquatech.com) mission is to apply advanced leading-edge technologies to produce sustainable and profitable solutions to the water problems faced by the planet. Prism focuses on developing solutions specifically for humanitarian and military applications around the world.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker’s undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

