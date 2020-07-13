Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Persistent Epithelial Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology



The Persistent Epithelial Disease epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Persistent Epithelial Disease epidemiology segmented as the Total Incidence of Persistent Epithelial Disease, Etiology-specific cases. The report includes the Incident scenario of Persistent Epithelial Disease symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-Wise Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



The total Incident population of Persistent Epithelial Disease Associated in 7MM countries estimated to be 238,058 cases in 2017.

As per the estimates, the United States has the highest Incident population of Persistent Epithelial Disease.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Incident population of Persistent Epithelial Disease. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest Incident population with 15,040 in 2017.

Scope of the Report

Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Persistent Epithelial Disease

The report provides the segmentation of the Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology by Incident Cases of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) in 7MM

The report provides the segmentation of the Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology by Etiology -specific Incident Cases of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) in 7MM

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED)

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Etiology-specific Incidence of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED)

KOL - Views



We interview, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Persistent Epithelial Disease?

What are the currently available treatments of Persistent Epithelial Disease?

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of PED in 2017

2.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of PED in 2030



3. Executive summary



4. Organizations



5. Epidemiology Methodology



6. Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED): Disease Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Clinical Presentation

6.3. Etiology

6.4. Pathophysiology

6.5. Diagnosis

6.5.1. Differential diagnosis



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1.1. Key Findings

7.2. Total Incident cases of Persistent epithelial defect in 7MM



8. 7MM Epidemiology of Persistent Epithelial Defects

8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.2. United States

8.2.1. Total Incident cases of Persistent epithelial defect in the United States

8.2.2. Etiology-specific cases of Persistent epithelial defect in the United States

8.3. EU5 Countries

8.4. Germany

8.5. France

8.6. Italy

8.7. Spain

8.8. UK

8.9. Japan



9. Current Treatment Practices



10. Unmet Needs



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Case Studies

12.1. Refractory case of persistent epithelial defects associated with dry eye syndrome and recurrent corneal erosions successfully treated with cyclosporine A 0.05% eye drops

12.2. Treatment of Chronic Non-healing Neurotrophic Corneal Epithelial Defects with Thymosin Beta 4

12.3. Healing Persistent Epithelial Defects: A Case Study

12.4. Rapid healing of a persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED) with autologous serum treatment



13. KOL Views



