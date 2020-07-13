Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Persistent Epithelial Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.
Epidemiology
The Persistent Epithelial Disease epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Key Findings
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Persistent Epithelial Disease epidemiology segmented as the Total Incidence of Persistent Epithelial Disease, Etiology-specific cases. The report includes the Incident scenario of Persistent Epithelial Disease symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Country-Wise Epidemiology
The epidemiology segment also provides the Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.
The total Incident population of Persistent Epithelial Disease Associated in 7MM countries estimated to be 238,058 cases in 2017.
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
KOL - Views
We interview, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1. Key Insights
2. Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
2.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of PED in 2017
2.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of PED in 2030
3. Executive summary
4. Organizations
5. Epidemiology Methodology
6. Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED): Disease Overview
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Clinical Presentation
6.3. Etiology
6.4. Pathophysiology
6.5. Diagnosis
6.5.1. Differential diagnosis
7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1.1. Key Findings
7.2. Total Incident cases of Persistent epithelial defect in 7MM
8. 7MM Epidemiology of Persistent Epithelial Defects
8.1. Assumptions and Rationale
8.2. United States
8.2.1. Total Incident cases of Persistent epithelial defect in the United States
8.2.2. Etiology-specific cases of Persistent epithelial defect in the United States
8.3. EU5 Countries
8.4. Germany
8.5. France
8.6. Italy
8.7. Spain
8.8. UK
8.9. Japan
9. Current Treatment Practices
10. Unmet Needs
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Case Studies
12.1. Refractory case of persistent epithelial defects associated with dry eye syndrome and recurrent corneal erosions successfully treated with cyclosporine A 0.05% eye drops
12.2. Treatment of Chronic Non-healing Neurotrophic Corneal Epithelial Defects with Thymosin Beta 4
12.3. Healing Persistent Epithelial Defects: A Case Study
12.4. Rapid healing of a persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED) with autologous serum treatment
13. KOL Views
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euif5o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: