Dublin, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Persistent Epithelial Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Epidemiology

The Persistent Epithelial Disease epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Persistent Epithelial Disease epidemiology segmented as the Total Incidence of Persistent Epithelial Disease, Etiology-specific cases. The report includes the Incident scenario of Persistent Epithelial Disease symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Country-Wise Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The total Incident population of Persistent Epithelial Disease Associated in 7MM countries estimated to be 238,058 cases in 2017.

  • As per the estimates, the United States has the highest Incident population of Persistent Epithelial Disease.
  • Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Incident population of Persistent Epithelial Disease. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest Incident population with 15,040 in 2017.

Scope of the Report

  • Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns
  • Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
  • The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) and Japan
  • The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population
  • The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Persistent Epithelial Disease
  • The report provides the segmentation of the Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology by Incident Cases of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) in 7MM
  • The report provides the segmentation of the Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology by Etiology -specific Incident Cases of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) in 7MM

Report Highlights

  • 11-Year Forecast of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology
  • 7MM Coverage
  • Total Incident Cases of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED)
  • Incident Cases according to segmentation: Etiology-specific Incidence of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED)

KOL - Views

We interview, KOLs and SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

  • What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED)?
  • What are the key findings pertaining to the Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
  • What would be the total number of patients of Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
  • Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
  • At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
  • What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Persistent Epithelial Disease?
  • What are the currently available treatments of Persistent Epithelial Disease?

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
2.1. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of PED in 2017
2.2. Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of PED in 2030

3. Executive summary

4. Organizations

5. Epidemiology Methodology

6. Persistent Epithelial Disease (PED): Disease Overview
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Clinical Presentation
6.3. Etiology
6.4. Pathophysiology
6.5. Diagnosis
6.5.1. Differential diagnosis

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1.1. Key Findings
7.2. Total Incident cases of Persistent epithelial defect in 7MM

8. 7MM Epidemiology of Persistent Epithelial Defects
8.1. Assumptions and Rationale
8.2. United States
8.2.1. Total Incident cases of Persistent epithelial defect in the United States
8.2.2. Etiology-specific cases of Persistent epithelial defect in the United States
8.3. EU5 Countries
8.4. Germany
8.5. France
8.6. Italy
8.7. Spain
8.8. UK
8.9. Japan

9. Current Treatment Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Case Studies
12.1. Refractory case of persistent epithelial defects associated with dry eye syndrome and recurrent corneal erosions successfully treated with cyclosporine A 0.05% eye drops
12.2. Treatment of Chronic Non-healing Neurotrophic Corneal Epithelial Defects with Thymosin Beta 4
12.3. Healing Persistent Epithelial Defects: A Case Study
12.4. Rapid healing of a persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED) with autologous serum treatment

13. KOL Views

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euif5o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900