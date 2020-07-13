New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the largest digital currency asset manager, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Barry Silbert, will be featured on an investor call on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time.



The call is open to the public but limited to 3,000 live participants.



To register for the investor call, please visit https://gryscl.co/July2020.



A replay of the call will be available on the Insights tab of the Grayscale website following the call.



About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $4.1B in assets under management as of July 10, 2020. Through its family of 10 investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a traditional security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. For more information, please visit www.grayscale.co and follow @GrayscaleInvest.

Marissa Arnold press@grayscale.co