SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6 today announced it saw its strongest July 4th sale in the brand’s history. The artist-driven online marketplace, featuring made-to-order products in home décor, wall art, apparel and accessories, saw more than 150% average daily Gross Transaction Value (GTV) growth1 compared to last year’s July 4th campaign.



This year’s July 4th campaign generated over $5 million GTV with top selling products, including art prints, framed art prints and throw pillows. Face masks, launched in late June, continued to perform well throughout the holiday weekend. Society6 continues to focus on mobile optimization, including recent improvements to mobile checkout, which helped drive improved conversion during the holiday sale.

“Our revamped merchandising strategy and new mobile optimizations were keys to the huge success of our July 4th holiday campaign,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager for Society6. “Our customers come to Society6 for beautifully designed, high-quality wall art, home decor, tech and lifestyle items. These improvements make it easier for them to find what they love. Our team remains dedicated to creating optimal experiences for our more than 400,000 artists and rapidly growing customer community.”

Society6 prides itself on offering premium made-to-order products featuring beautiful, original designs at affordable prices. With more than 6 million unique designs available across 70 premium products in home décor, furniture, wall art, tabletop, apparel and tech, there is truly something for everyone at Society6. For more information on Society6, visit www.society6.com .

About Society6:

Society6 is an artist-driven online marketplace selling art, home decor, accessories and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers a platform to shop unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on 70 premium products, including art prints, wall tapestries, throw pillows, yoga mats, duvet covers, and more. To learn more, please visit www.society6.com . Society6 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

1 Comparing average daily Gross Transaction Value between the 2019 July 4th promotion (July 2-July 5) and the 2020 July 4th promotion (June 29-July 6). Gross Transaction Value is the total amount paid by the customer including the total product price inclusive of artist margin, shipping charges, sales taxes, and is net of any promotional discounts. Gross Transaction Value does not reflect any subsequent cancellations, refunds or credits and does not represent revenue earned by the Company.