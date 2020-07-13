Ben-Zvi to be responsible for scaling GlucoTrack® product offering and leading the Company’s Global product development



Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. ( www.integrity-app.com ) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack®, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that Erez Ben-Zvi has joined the Company as Vice President of Product.

Erez brings 15 years of exceptional product management and leadership experience developing rapid growth strategies for medical device companies. Erez joins Integrity from 3D Systems Healthcare, a NASDAQ-listed 3D printing and digital manufacturing company where he spent 6 years in senior roles, including as Head of Global Market Development. In this role, Erez led all medical 3D printing and VR software solutions, designing the go-to-market strategy and overseeing global market development and expansion, as well as leading the product sales and growth at Point-of-Care. Previously, and until its acquisition by 3D Systems, Erez was leading the clinical application product portfolio at Simbionix, a leader in 3D virtual reality surgical simulation and training where he was responsible for the positioning and launch of their flagship patient-specific simulation product line. Prior to that, Erez held senior positions at Paieon Medical where he spearheaded commercialization of the company’s cardiac catheterization real-time navigation system and led the company through ISO certification and product applications to FDA, CE and Health Canada.

He holds a B.Tech degree in Industrial Engineering from Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, and an M.B.A from Bar-Ilan University.

“This is an exciting time for the Company, and the appointment of Erez to the position of Vice President of Product reflects Integrity’s commitment to leadership in the commercialization and growth of GlucoTrack,” said David Malka, President of Integrity. “Erez has the depth of experience and excellent track record in developing and executing product and market growth that we need on our management team to execute and optimize GlucoTrack as the leader in diabetes and prediabetes care.”

“Integrity has an enormous opportunity to make an indelible impact on the lives of patients with diabetes and prediabetes,” said Erez Ben-Zvi. “I am excited to join the Integrity team to execute on the Company’s vision to give patients more control over their care.”

About GlucoTrack®

GlucoTrack® is a truly non-invasive monitoring device that rapidly measures and displays an individual’s glucose level in about a minute without finger pricking or any pain. GlucoTrack® features an ear clip with sensors that clips to the earlobe and measures the user’s glucose level using innovative and patented sensor technologies. The measured signals are analyzed using a proprietary algorithm and then a calculated glucose level is displayed on a small handheld device the size of a small mobile phone. The glucose results are stored in the device and used to estimate HbA1c level using a proprietary algorithm. The device can also display glucose values graphically, enabling the user to monitor glucose levels over time. GlucoTrack® has received approvals for CE Mark in Europe and from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes and is currently available in selected markets in Europe and Asia.

About Integrity Applications, Inc.

Integrity Applications, Inc. (OTCQB: IGAP) was founded in 2001 and is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies for people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. The Company has developed GlucoTrack®, a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements in about a minute without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. Integrity Applications Inc. is a Delaware corporation, with headquarters in the United States and an R&D site in Ashdod, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.integrity-app.com/ and http://www.glucotrack.com.

