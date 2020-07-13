Boston, MA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent article from The Hechinger Report*, during school closures, many educators trusted companies’ misleading descriptions of their research when purchasing remote learning resources. That article also cited the importance of Evidence for ESSA which provides “an independent assessment of the research that companies conduct on their products.”Today, Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company (NYSE: RST), is pleased to announce that studies proving the efficacy of both Lexia® Core5® Reading and Lexia® PowerUp® Literacy have met Evidence for ESSA’s standards for Strong Evidence. This means Lexia’s research on its two literacy products, both elementary and secondary, have met the highest tier of efficacy evidence outlined by federal law.

“Very few reading technology companies have designed programs that have earned ESSA Strong ratings at both the elementary and secondary level,” said Dr. Liz Brooke, Lexia Chief Learning Officer. “Of those that have met that high bar, the Evidence for ESSA estimates would suggest that Lexia’s programs have the largest impact on student reading outcomes.”

The highly regarded independent review organization, Evidence for ESSA, is part of the Johns Hopkins School of Education and considered by some to be the “Consumer Reports of education programs.”

The study evaluating Core5, an adaptive blended learning program, found that students who used the program in grades K-5 had significantly higher scores on MAP® Growth™, a common assessment, compared to a control group. Core5 is designed to accelerate the development of fundamental and advanced literacy skills for students of all abilities in elementary grades.

The study evaluating the adaptive blended learning program, PowerUp, an intervention for struggling readers in grades 6-12, found that PowerUp users scored significantly higher on STAR Reading™, another common assessment, compared to a control group.

Founded through a research grant over 30 years ago, Lexia has been committed to conducting evidence-based, scientific research to support the development of Lexia products and demonstrate the efficacy of Lexia programs. “For the past 15 years, studies on Lexia products have been conducted and published in multiple peer-reviewed journals,” said Dr. Brooke.“To date, Lexia now has over 20 externally-reviewed research studies that meet the standards of evidence under ESSA.”

Brooke concluded, “During this challenging environment of remote learning, it is critical that schools can have solutions, like Lexia, that has proven in multiple rigorous research studies that it can offer a flexible implementation model, access to ongoing student data, and help accelerate learning and close gaps for students of all ages and needs.”

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone’s literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

*The Hechinger Report is a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education.

