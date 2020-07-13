New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336745/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027.Bacteria, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$39 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 47.8% share of the global Probiotics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Probiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 435-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

BioGaia AB

Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd.

China-Biotics Inc.

Chobani, LLC

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Garden of Life LLC

General Mills

Groupe Danone SA

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL)

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Kirkman Group

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Natren, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Probi AB

Renew Life

Seven Seas Ltd.

Valio Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Probiotics: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human

Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive

Widespread Adoption

Select Probiotic Bacteria and their Area of Benefit

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods in Effective Maintenance

of General Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Biopolymers for Stabilization of Probiotics in Foods

Sales of Mood Enhancing and Brain Health Probiotic Food

Products Gain Momentum

Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health

Related Food & Drinks

Global Market Outlook

Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits Offered by Probiotics

Drive Strong Growth in the Developed Markets

Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market

Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Probiotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and

Probiotics’ Potential in Managing Various Health Conditions

Drive Strong Market Growth

Probiotics: A Step towards Better Nutraceuticals

Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal

Complaints

Hay Fever Treatment

Allergy Prevention

Lowering Side Effects of Antibiotics

Benefits of Psychobiotics

Reducing Risk of Heart Diseases

Significance in Bone Health

Improves Oral Health

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment

Reduces Bloating

Common Cold

Sore Throats Sepsis

Celiac Disease Microbiome

Women’s Health, Pregnancy and Breast Feeding

Sepsis in Pre-term Infants

Alleviation of Depressive Symptoms Associated with MDD

Probiotics: Vital to Endure Chemotherapy?

For Immuno-Suppressed Subjects

Treatment of Severe Burn Injuries

Growing Demand for Probiotic Dairy Products Benefit Market

Expansion

Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle

Probiotic Yogurt: One of the Dominant and Fastest Growing

Probiotic Products

Probiotics Cash in on Greek Yogurt?s Popularity

Promising Applications of Probiotics in Non-Dairy Products

Offers Immense Growth Potential

Select Probiotics Applications in Non-Dairy Products

Meat-Based Probiotic Products: An Efficient Mode of Probiotic

Delivery to the GI Tract

Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Big Thing

Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional

Supplements Category

Women: An important Consumer Category for Probiotic Dietary

Supplements

Innovative Ingredients Extend Scope of Probiotics to Everyday

Products

Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children and Infants Boosts

Demand

Probiotics Reduces Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea among Infants

Probiotics Help Children Fight Atopic Dermatitis

Infant Probiotics - Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus

Probiotics in Pediatric Gastrointestinal (GI) Therapy

Beneficial Effects of Probiotics on Skin Functioning Promote

Demand in Personal Care Products

Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend

Research Focus on Positive Effects of Probiotics on Skin Ailments

Growing Prominence of Probiotics in Weight Management Offers

Opportunities on a Platter

Probiotics to Enhance Metabolism in Obese Patients

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on

Weight Management

Booming Demand for Quality Animal Produce Drives Demand for

Animal Feed Probiotics

Probiotics in Poultry Feed to Enhance Yield without Adverse

Effects

Growing Interest in Food Nanotechnology Opens Up New Avenues of

Growth for Nano-Sized Probiotic Additives

Nanoencapsulation to Offer Eco-Friendly Delivery of Probiotics

Ever-changing Consumer Preferences Triggers Research &

Development Activity

List of Currently Used Probiotic Cultures

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Aging Population

Longer Life Expectancy

Ballooning Global Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Disposable Incomes

Growing Middle Class Population

Viability: A Cause of Concern

Microencapsulation Improve Delivery of Probiotics

Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell



