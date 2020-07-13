ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced a publication in the European Heart Journal highlighting the benefits of Stereotaxis’ robotic technology in a COVID-19 patient.



The publication concludes that catheter ablation “should be performed preferably with a remote navigation system in order to minimize the infectious risk of the staff of the electrophysiology laboratory.”

Dr. Giovanni Forleo and colleagues at Luigi Sacco Hospital at the University of Milan presented the case of a 68-year-old patient diagnosed with COVID-19 who was admitted to the emergency department with multiple episodes of sustained ventricular tachycardia and electrical storm. COVID-19 has been associated with cardiovascular manifestations including life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias. The patient’s arrhythmia was treated using catheter cardiac ablation with Stereotaxis’ robotic magnetic navigation system.

The publication states, “We used a remote magnetic navigation system since it has been thought to be superior to manual navigation for VT ablation (due to better contact force and stability) and in order to minimize unnecessary exposure of the electrophysiology laboratory staff to a likely COVID-19 patient.”

The procedure was successful and the patient did not experience ventricular tachycardia recurrence. The patient also recovered from COVID-19.

“We are proud to advance robotics in interventional medicine for the benefit of patients and healthcare professionals,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “We are particularly grateful of the pronounced benefit of our technology for the most complex procedures in critical patients, while preserving the safety of the medical staff.”

The publication can be found at https://academic.oup.com/ehjcr/article/doi/10.1093/ehjcr/ytaa217/5867241 . To access the complete database of more than 400 scientific publications referencing Stereotaxis technology, visit www.RoboticEP.com/clinical-data/publications-database/ .

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

Company Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

investors@stereotaxis.com