VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) reports that the halt in the trading of its common shares on Friday, July 9, 2020 was requested due to delays in the receipt of eligibility for the new CUSIP related to the name change. The CUSIP has since been made eligible and the shares will resume trading on Monday, July 13, 2020 under the new CUSIP number 9603501060. The Company’s symbol remains unchanged.



