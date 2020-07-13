LAS VEGAS, NV, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DLT Resolution, Inc. (OTC: DLTI), an information technology, cyber security, telecommunications and Union Services company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

2020 First Quarter Highlights in USD:

  •  First quarter revenue of $428,000 was 250% higher than 2019 first quarter revenue
  •  First quarter net loss of $329,000, was 63% less than 2019 first quarter net loss
  •  Loss per share was $0.01 per share compared to a 2019 first quarter loss of $0.05 per share 
  •  Total Assets increased 748% to $4,410,316 compared to Q1 2019’s $589,253
  •  Total liabilities increased to $2,667,845 compared to the previous year quarter liabilities of $957,553.  The increase was due to the acquisition of Union Strategies Inc. on January 31, 2020.

“We are pleased that, in a difficult global environment, our January 30, 2020 acquisition of Union Strategies, Inc. immediately made a significant contribution to first quarter revenues. We have, during the COVID-19 outbreak, leveraged our ability to implement and provide support remotely. We are quickly adapting to find ways to communicate, sell and service our current and prospective customers,” said John Wilkes, Chief Executive Officer of DLT Resolution Inc.

 First Quarter 2020 Results

The increase in first quarter revenue to $428,000 from $122,000 in 2019 first quarter revenue was primarily related to the $326,000 of revenue generated by Union Strategies, Inc. following the Company’s acquisition of its business on January 30, 2020.  The Company reported a first quarter net loss of $329,000 that includes a $159,000 one-time charge for writing off goodwill that was carried from a prior acquisition, as compared to an $855,000 net loss in the comparable year-ago period.  

John Wilkes concluded, “We continue to monitor the effects on our business of the current global pandemic and take the necessary actions to service our clients to our fullest ability. During 2020, we plan to continue our focus on integrating the Union Strategies business and creating new opportunities to provide value to its Union customers and their members that will in turn grow our revenues.”

DLT RESOLUTION, INC 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(Unaudited) 
    
  March 31,   December 31,  
20202019
ASSETS 
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $-  $13,140 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44,730 at March 31, 2020 and $0 at December 31, 2019  171,396   34,631 
Total current assets  171,396   47,771 
         
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation  84,869   - 
Operating lease – right of use asset  11,642   - 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  4,142,409   376,460 
Goodwill  -   165,022 
         
Total assets $4,410,316  $589,253 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'DEFICIT
         
Current liabilities        
Bank overdraft  $25,139  $16,782 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   471,702   99,201 
Accounts payable, related party   15,000   15,000 
Interest payable, related party   36,034   34,190 
Related party payables   20,858   20,880 
Note payable, related party   81,500   81,500 
Lease obligation – operating lease  6,023   - 
Total current liabilities  656,256   267,553 
         
Notes payable, net of current portion  5,000   5,000 
Other long term liability  2,001,461   685,000 
Lease obligation – operating lease, net of current portion  5,128   - 
Total liabilities  2,667,845   957,553 
         
Stockholders' deficit        
Series A convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 25,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019  -   - 
Series B convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; 64,000 and 64,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019  64,000   64,000 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized; 25,926,287 and 24,395,037 issued; 22,698,787 and 21,167,537 outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019  25,926   24,395 
Additional paid-in capital  6,641,734   4,218,265 
Other comprehensive income  (19,757)  (34,430)
Treasury stock, 3,815,000 shares  as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, at cost  (5,300)  (5,300)
Accumulated deficit  (4,964,132)  (4,653,230)
Total stockholders’ deficit  1,742,471   (368,300)
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $4,410,316  $589,253 
         
         
DLT RESOLUTION, INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(Unaudited) 
       
  Three months ended March 31,  
  2020  2019 
       
Revenue  428,347  $122,009 
         
Cost of revenue and operating expenses        
Cost of revenue  238,686   33,674 
General and administrative  196,245   59,354 
Depreciation and amortization  115,268   25,655 
Professional fees  40,439   32,571 
Goodwill impairment loss  159,187   - 
Total operating expenses  749,825   117,580 
         
Loss from operations  (321,478)  (29,245)
         
Other income (expense)        
Loss on stock based liability  -   (526,571)
Foreign exchange gain  -   5,366 
Loss on investment  -   (331,787)
Interest expense  (7,424)  (1,804)
Total other (expense)  (7,424)  (854,796)
         
Net loss  (328,902) $(884,041)
         
Basic loss per common share - net loss  (0.01) $(0.05)
Diluted loss per common share - net loss  (0.01) $(0.05)
Weighted average basic shares outstanding  25,427,317   19,263,408 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  25,427,317   19,263,408 
         


