New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336740/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Plating Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conversion Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.8% share of the global Metal Finishing Chemicals market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Metal Finishing Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Cleaning Chemicals Segment Corners a 21% Share in 2020

In the global Cleaning Chemicals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 451-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Chemical Company

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Chemetall

Coral Chemical Company

Dow Inc.

Elementis plc

Houghton International Inc.

MacDermid Performance Solutions

McGean-Rohco Inc.

NOF Metal Coatings North America

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

PPG Industries

Quaker Chemical Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Surface Preparation: An Important Part of the Metal Products

Manufacturing Process

Growing Demand for Metal Finishing Chemicals from Expanding

Range of End-Use Applications

Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Plating Chemicals and Cleaning Chemicals Foster Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Finishing Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Chemical Company (USA)

Atotech Deutschland GmbH (Germany)

Chemetall (Germany)

Coral Chemical Company (USA)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Elementis plc (UK)

Houghton International, Inc. (USA)

McGean-Rohco, Inc. (USA)

NOF Metal Coatings North America (USA)

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (USA)

MacDermid Performance Solutions (USA)

PPG Industries (USA)

Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inorganic Metal Finishing Chemicals Find Widespread Use in the

Production of Metal Products

Stringent Regulatory Landscape Creates a Rich Mix of Challenges &

Opportunities for Sustainable Future Growth

Electroplating Chemicals Bear the Brunt of Growing

Environmental Concerns

Hexavalent Chrome Plating Buckles Under Environmental Pressures

Non-Chrome Passivation (NCP) Emerges as an Alternative to

Hexavalent Chromium

1-bromopropane Chemical - A Health Hazard

Need to Ensure Sustainability Drives the Growth of Eco-Friendly

Metal Finishing Chemicals

Bio-Based Industrial Metal Cleaning Chemicals Witness

Encouraging Gains

Environmental Advantages Spur the Popularity of Powder Coatings

Shift towards Plastic Parts & Components: A Key Trend Creating

Ripples in Market Dynamics

Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market - An Overview

A Peek into Opportunities in End-Use Markets

Electronics Metal Finishing Gains from the Healthy Electronics

Production Activity

Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for Metal

Finishing Chemicals in Components Manufacture & Auto Body Work

Aerospace Metal Finishing Chemicals to Benefit from the

Projected Gains in the Aviation Sector

TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

Notable Innovations in Surface Finishing Market

Zirconium Oxide Conversion Coatings - An Effective Alternative

to Iron Phosphate Conversion Coating

Plaforization - Offering Advantages over Conventional Treatment

Processes

Transformation from Wet to Dry Processes

Linking Nanotechnology to Metal Coating Process

Development of Surface Finishing-Free Metal Alloys Underway

Automating Surface Finishing Processes



